London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – March 30, 2025) – TheFactor-Y Ltd has launched Company-Building-as-a-Service (CBaaS), a new model aimed at reducing startup failure rates by taking over the operational responsibilities typically handled by entrepreneurs. The approach allows innovators to focus on product and solution development, minimizing traditional risks linked to launching a business.

TheFactor-Y Ltd Launches Company-Building-as-a-Service to Accelerate Global Entrepreneurship

TheFactor-Y’s CBaaS stands apart from other solutions by offering an end-to-end framework. The model tackles key startup challenges by overseeing operational, financial, and strategic elements involved in bringing ideas to market. Users of the solution are not required to raise capital, hire teams, or set up operations-freeing them to concentrate on innovation.

“The traditional startup path often creates unnecessary obstacles for innovators, such as funding limitations, geographic barriers, and operational burdens,” said Philipp Assmus, founder of TheFactor-Y Ltd. “CBaaS removes these obstacles by managing the entire company-building process. It enables innovators to refine their solutions while we handle the rest, improving their chances of success.”

The solution is structured to simplify and unify the startup process, speeding up the journey to market and lowering typical business risks. Unlike conventional venture models-where entrepreneurs move through separate, disjointed stages-TheFactor-Y Ltd offers a centralized and scalable solution.

The model was tested with selected partners before the official rollout, proving effective across various sectors, including technology, agriculture, and sustainability. The system has already been piloted in partnership with over 200 universities and 10 government agencies across 22 countries. With the initial results in place, TheFactor-Y Ltd now plans to expand the service to more than 150 countries.

“Entrepreneurship is increasingly vital to economic development,” Assmus said. “Yet traditional systems often make it harder for innovators to succeed. Our CBaaS model is built to reverse that trend by consolidating resources and eliminating barriers, so innovators everywhere can more easily access global markets.”

The Factor-Y differs from traditional incubators and accelerators. While incubators usually offer limited support over the short term, CBaaS is designed to support the entire lifecycle of a business. Its standardized approach also ensures consistent delivery across different regions.

TheFactor-Y Ltd’s CBaaS model aligns with the UN sustainability goals. CBaaS supports solutions that address urgent issues such as water scarcity, food security, and social inequality. The Factor-Y aims to contribute to long-term impact through innovation and entrepreneurship.

Further details about how CBaaS operates, the types of businesses it supports, and upcoming initiatives will be released in the weeks ahead. For more information, visit www.thefactor-y.com.

