Thermosoft Australia Launches New Range of Premium Bathroom Heaters

Melbourne, Australia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 6, 2025) – Thermosoft Australia, a leading distributor of innovative home heating solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new range of bathroom heaters, designed to deliver superior warmth, safety, and style to Australian bathrooms. These cutting-edge electric radiators offer a modern alternative to traditional heating, blending rapid heat distribution with energy-saving features and sleek, space-saving designs tailored for moisture-prone environments.

The new bathroom heater range includes wall-mounted models like the Yali Plus and Parada Plus, crafted to provide consistent, radiant warmth while seamlessly integrating into any bathroom aesthetic. Made in the UK, these electric radiators are engineered to withstand even the harshest European winters, boasting an IP44 splash rating that ensures safe and reliable performance in wet conditions. With fully enclosed heating elements, they eliminate fire risks and prevent the burning of dust or allergens, promoting a healthier indoor environment.

Key Features and Benefits of the New Range:

Rapid & Radiant Heating: Delivers quick, even warmth by directly heating objects and people, not just the air.

Enhanced Safety: Includes overheat protection, automatic shut-off, and moisture-resistant designs.

Sleek & Compact: Slim, stylish panels save space and complement modern interiors, with sizes like the H300 x L800 model doubling as a towel-drying solution.

Healthier Air Quality: Enclosed elements prevent dust build up and allergen burning.

“We’re thrilled to introduce our new bathroom heater range, designed to elevate comfort and safety in Australian homes,” said Stuart Henderson from Thermosoft Australia. “These heaters reflect our commitment to providing energy-efficient, reliable, and stylish solutions. With advanced technology and a focus on bathroom-specific needs, they offer a cozy, secure, and cost-effective heating experience-perfect for those chilly mornings.”

Now available for purchase online at https://thermosoftaustralia.com.au/ and through select retail partners across Australia, this new range builds on Thermosoft Australia’s reputation for quality and innovation.

About Thermosoft Australia

Thermosoft Australia have a wide range of electric heating solutions, that include Portable Heaters, Electric Panel Heaters, and Electric Heated Towel Rails with features such as advanced rapid heat distribution, and intelligent temperature control, making them an ideal solution for cold mornings and winter seasons. With a sleek and compact design, these heaters seamlessly fit into various living spaces.

