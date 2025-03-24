Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. ‘Dual-wheel Drive of Product Structure & Operational Efficiency’ to Enhance Profitability in 2024 with GPM Improving to 33.1% and EBITDA Rising 17.3%

HONG KONG, Mar 25, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – On March 24, 2025, Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (0322.HK, the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) is pleased to announce its 2024 annual results. In 2024, facing numerous challenges brought about by a complex environment, the Group adhered to long-termism, actively promoted high-quality development, continuously optimized its product structure, actively advanced innovation and upgrading, strengthened channel construction, and accurately captured consumption trends, and achieved steady growth in various financial indicators. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Group’s revenue grew 0.3% year-on-year to RMB80.651 billion. Among these, the revenue from Instant Noodles was RMB28.414 billion, while the revenue from Beverages was RMB51.621 billion. Gross profit margin improved by 2.7 percentage points year-on-year to 33.1%. EBITDA grew 17.3% year-on-year to RMB9.628 billion. The board of directors proposed to distribute a final dividend of RMB33.14 cents per common share and a special dividend of RMB33.14 cents per common share. The dividend payout ratio for the year reached 100%.

Financial Summary

For the twelve months ended 31 December RMB'000 2024 2023 Change Revenue 80,650,914 80,418,075 ↑ 0.3% Gross margin 33.1% 30.4% ↑ 2.7 ppt. Gross profit of the Group 26,695,643 24,467,089 ↑ 9.1% EBITDA 9,627,802 8,206,526 ↑ 17.3% Profit for the period 4,322,135 3,516,667 ↑ 22.9% Profit attributable to owners of the Company 3,734,429 3,117,461 ↑ 19.8% Earnings per share (RMB cents) Basic 66.28 55.33 ↑ 10.95cents Diluted 66.28 55.31 ↑ 10.97cents As at 31 December 2024, cash at bank and on hand (including long-term time deposits) was RMB16,002.668 million, representing an increase of RMB1,264.287 million when compared to 31 December 2023. Gearing ratio was -19.3%.

In 2024, China’s economy maintained steady growth. with GDP growing by 5.0% YoY, and the CPI increasing slightly by 0.2%. Against this macro-economic backdrop, consumer behaviour patterns changed, showing a more cautious and rational consumption tendency. Their attention to emotional value, health, green environmental protection, quality and cost effectiveness increased significantly. At the same time, shopping channels kept evolving, with offline hypermarkets declining, warehouse membership stores growing, and proximity-based small-format retail, including grocery stores and small supermarkets showing considerable market growth potential. In the face of consumption changes and channel reforms, enterprises needed to gain precise insights into consumer demands, grasp channel development trends, innovate products tailored to consumer needs, capture market opportunities, and earn consumer trust. This enabled them to achieve steady growth and high-quality development in an intensely competitive market.

In 2024, the gross profit of the Instant Noodles business improved steadily. The revenue from Instant Noodles business was RMB28.414 billion, declining by 1.3% year-on-year, accounting for 35.2% of the Group’s total revenue. During the year, due to favourable selling prices and raw material prices, the gross profit margin of Instant Noodles business grew 1.6 percentage points year-on-year to 28.6%, which offset the impact of revenue decline. As a result of the year-on-year increase in gross profit margin, the profit attributable to shareholders of the Company in the Instant Noodles segment grew 1.8% year-on-year to RMB2.045 billion. During the year, in an increasingly differentiated market environment, the Instant Noodle business continued to focus on its core products, driving upgrades and iterations, optimizing marketing strategies, and gradually improving the gross profit structure. Through cooperation with reputable IP/brand ambassadors, the business launched the “brand vehicle” mobile marketing model, engaging directly with young consumer groups in high-traffic areas such as campuses. These efforts significantly enhanced brand awareness and influence. In addition, efforts were made to stay on top of transforming consumer shopping habits and seize the emerging channels opportunities. At the same time, adhering to aerospace quality as the benchmark, the Group introduced advanced aerospace food technology, becoming the first enterprise in the instant noodles industry to obtain the patent for aerospace application. This further consolidated and demonstrated the product quality advantages and technological strength, playing a leading role in driving high-quality industry development.

In 2024, The overall revenue from Beverage business was RMB51.621 billion, with a year-on-year growth of 1.3%, accounting for 64.0% of the Group’s total revenue. During the year, benefiting from favourable product pricing strategies, the gross profit margin of Beverage business grew 3.2 percentage points year-on-year to 35.3%. As a result of the increase in gross profit margin, the profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company in the Beverage segment grew 52.3% year-on-year to RMB1.919 billion. During the year, the Beverage business focused on building scale advantages. It continued to consolidate its core categories while strategically expanding into new ones. By carefully introducing sugar-free products, it aimed to meet consumer demand for health and functional benefits while actively broadening its product range. Through a series of measures including optimizing category management, expanding emerging channels, improving distribution service quality, implementing precise cost control, increasing capital turnover efficiency, and enhancing supply chain effectiveness, the Group remained committed to improving operational efficiency and driving steady development and sustainable growth.

Mr. Richard Chen, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In 2025, the core driving force for China’s economic growth is expected to rely on domestic demand. The Group will always adhere to the development strategy of “Consolidate, Reform and Develop”, continue to deeply cultivate its main business, deepen its sustainable development, and strive to achieve high-quality development. The Group will continue to increase investment in product innovation, brand building, and channel expansion, accurately capture market trends, establish an innovation mechanism oriented towards consumer needs, and further deepen the emotional connection between the brand and consumers. With precise market insights and well-planned channel strategies, it will continuously optimize channel efficiency and service quality. At the same time, it will actively promote lean procurement management and significantly improve intelligent management levels through the comprehensive application of digitalization and AI technologies. We will adhere to the concept of sustainable development, actively fulfil social responsibilities, strive to provide high-quality services to customers, create long-term value for consumers, achieve sustainable and substantial returns for shareholders, and build Tingyi into a National Brand that is trusted by the government, creates win-win partnerships, and is widely recognized and favoured by consumers.”

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (0322.HK)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (the “Company”), and its subsidiaries (the “Group”) specialise in the production and distribution of instant noodles and beverages in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”). The Group started its instant noodle business in 1992, and expanded into instant food business and beverage business in 1996. In March 2012, the Group further expanded its beverage business by forming a strategic alliance with PepsiCo for the beverage business in the PRC. The Company exclusively manufactures, bottles, packages, distributes and sells PepsiCo soft drinks in the PRC. After years of hard work and accumulation, “Master Kong” has become one of the best-known brands among consumers in the PRC.

