Trilogy AI Signs Agreement to Acquire WealthAgile Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 17, 2025) – Trilogy AI Corp. (formerly, Ambari Brands Inc.) (CSE: TRAI) (OTCQB: TRAIF) (FSE: Y92) (“Trilogy” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement“) with WealthAgile Inc. (“WealthAgile“) “), a party at arm’s length to the Company, dated March 10 2025, pursuant to which it has agreed to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of WealthAgile (the “Acquisition“) in consideration for the issuance of 23,000,000 common shares of Trilogy to the WealthAgile securityholders (“Vendors“) on a pro-rata basis (the “Consideration Shares“). Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, Trilogy will complete an equity financing for proceeds of at least $2,000,000 (the “Financing“) concurrently with the closing of the Acquisition, and Mr. Timothy J. Burgess, Chief Executive Officer of WealthAgile, will lead the Company as Chief Executive Officer and a Board member.

The Company notes that the Acquisition represents a Fundamental Change within the meaning of Canadian Securities Exchange Policies (“CSE“), and that trading in the Company’s shares will remain halted until receipt of all necessary shareholder and CSE approvals.

WealthAgile

WealthAgile’s business focusses on enabling global users to invest in curated cryptocurrency portfolios with automated rebalancing and real-time tracking while allowing them to remain connected to their cryptocurrency exchanges. This “three-sided marketplace” approach aims to integrate:

Crypto Exchange Partners – Connecting investors to top-tier crypto trading platforms

Crypto Index Partners – Providing professionally designed, institutional-grade crypto index portfolios

Retail and Institutional Investors – Offering seamless access to diversified crypto investment strategies

WealthAgile aims to provide well-structured, professionally managed crypto index portfolios, giving investors-both retail and institutional-diversified exposure to the fast-evolving crypto sector. The key differentiator is WealthAgile’s innovative three-sided Crypto Index Platform, seamlessly connecting Crypto Exchange Partners, Crypto Index Partners, and both Retail and Institutional Investors. With a user-friendly approach, WealthAgile delivers on its promise of ‘Smart Crypto Made Easy”. WealthAgile is currently not listed on a stock exchange, nor a reporting issuer.

Timothy J Burgess

Mr. Burgess, a seasoned finance professional and former hedge fund manager of the Spartan onTREND Fund, brings over 20 years of experience in capital markets. At onTREND, he built and managed a quantitative momentum fund specializing in North American equities. As a founder of WealthAgile, he leads the development of its Crypto Index Platform, working alongside a highly skilled team. His role includes forging strategic partnerships and commercial agreements with prominent crypto companies.

Acquisition Details

Closing of the Acquisition is subject to several conditions, including: (i) receipt of approvals from CSE and the Company’s shareholders; (ii) Trilogy having completed the Financing; and (iii) Mr. Timothy J Burgess being appointed to the board of directors and as Chief Executive Officer of Trilogy. There is no finder’s fee payable for the Acquisition; the Company notes, however, that finder’s fees may be paid in connection with the Concurrent Financing.

