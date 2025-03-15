Trust Swiftly Launches AI-Fighting Identity Verification Platform with Public Bounty Challenge

CHICAGO, IL, Mar 15, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Trust Swiftly launched its “Trusted Supervised Remote ID Verification platform” to combat the rising tide of AI-driven fraud. This innovative solution, the first and only of its kind, offers an adaptable approach to identity verification, combining remote and in-person security measures. Trust Swiftly is also launching a public bounty challenge to prove its robustness, inviting experts to test the system’s defenses.

Trust Swiftly’s supervised remote identity proofing tackles the growing threat of sophisticated fraud attempts head-on. The platform is exceptionally flexible, incorporating over 20 verification methods, including document verification (with support for thousands of global documents), biometric checks (facial recognition with liveness detection, fingerprint, and voice), and dynamic knowledge-based authentication. It analyzes thousands of data points in real time to rapidly identify and flag potential bad actors and leverages AI agents to expand its coverage.

Read moreUltimate Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Industry 4.0

The platform’s unique strength lies in its supervised element. While offering automated verification options, including self-service kiosks for secure locations, it also allows for human oversight when needed. This hybrid approach ensures the highest level of accuracy and security, adapting to various risk levels and use cases.

Bounty Challenge for Enhanced Security

Trust Swiftly has launched a public bounty challenge to demonstrate its confidence in the platform’s resilience. Security researchers and ethical hackers are invited to attempt to bypass the system’s defenses. This ongoing challenge validates the platform’s current security and contributes to its continuous improvement.

The platform offers flexible deployment options, including self-service kiosks for secure locations.

Read moreHow Manufacturing Businesses Are Being Affected by the Robot Revolution

Key verification factors of the new system include:

  • Advanced Biometrics: Facial recognition with liveness detection, fingerprint scanning, and voice authentication.
  • Document Verification: Confirming if an ID is real or fake.
  • Datapoint Verification: The system cross-references thousands of datapoints to verify user identities and flag potential fraud.

Visit https://trustswiftly.com to learn more about the Trusted Supervised Remote ID Verification platform and the bounty challenge. Request a demo today to see how Trust Swiftly can protect your business from evolving fraud threats.

Media Contact
Andrew Williams
Trust Swiftly
Phone: 312-945-0121
Email: andrew@trustswiftly.com

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com

Related Stories

The OpenSSL Corporation and The OpenSSL Foundation Announce the Formation of Technical Advisory Committees (TACs)

ZL Tech Advances Federal AI Readiness with FedRAMP “In Process” Status, Tackling the Unstructured Data Challenge

Lit Studios enters into MOU with Bingo Group, a Hong Kong listed company

Gain Therapeutics Doses First Participant in Phase 1b Clinical Trial of GT-02287 in Parkinson’s Disease

Order.co Unveils New Payment Features, Enhancing Security and Spend Visibility

CentralReach Expands Preferred Partnership Network with the Addition of Workforce Applicant Tracking System Apploi

You may have missed

The OpenSSL Corporation and The OpenSSL Foundation Announce the Formation of Technical Advisory Committees (TACs)

ZL Tech Advances Federal AI Readiness with FedRAMP “In Process” Status, Tackling the Unstructured Data Challenge

Trust Swiftly Launches AI-Fighting Identity Verification Platform with Public Bounty Challenge

Lit Studios enters into MOU with Bingo Group, a Hong Kong listed company

Gain Therapeutics Doses First Participant in Phase 1b Clinical Trial of GT-02287 in Parkinson’s Disease

error: Content is protected !!