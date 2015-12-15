VelocityEHS Revolutionizes Contractor Safety with AI-Driven Verification and Compliance Automation

CHICAGO, March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VelocityEHS, the global leader in EHS & ESG software solutions, is excited to unveil an advanced AI-powered feature designed to streamline contractor safety management. This new capability automates contractor verification processes, reduces compliance risks, and significantly improves operational efficiency for organizations that manage contractors onsite.

As part of its Contractor Safety Solution, Velocity deploys AI to generate guided workflows, flag risks, and make intelligent recommendations, making it easier for non- or less-experienced EHS managers to verify contractor credentials like Certificates of Insurance and OSHA Logs to facilitate compliance.

Contractor workers face significantly higher risks on the job, with injury and illness rates 36% to 72% higher than those of full-time employees. Additionally, 37% of all temporary workers are employed in high-risk industrial sectors, underscoring the critical need for more effective safety and compliance solutions.

“Our mission is to help create safer workplaces,” said Matt Airhart, CEO of VelocityEHS. “We are dedicated to developing AI-driven innovation that enables our customers to reach better outcomes faster. Even before this new feature, our Contractor Safety & Permit to Work solution helped organizations achieve 70%-time savings compared to traditional third-party management processes. Now their operational efficiency will reach new heights.”

As regulatory demands and safety concerns continue to escalate, organizations need reliable, scalable, and intelligent solutions to ensure contractor compliance—particularly in safety-critical industries such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food & beverage, where staying on top of complex requirements is a daily challenge.

Key Benefits of the AI-Powered Contractor Safety Feature

Faster, More Accurate Compliance Assessments : AI-driven automation accelerates document reviews, eliminating manual errors and ensuring precise contractor verification.

: AI-driven automation accelerates document reviews, eliminating manual errors and ensuring precise contractor verification. Reduced Compliance Risks : Quicker and easier access to crucial data to make informed decisions, ensuring contractors meet safety standards.

: Quicker and easier access to crucial data to make informed decisions, ensuring contractors meet safety standards. Lower Administrative Burden: Saves time by streamlining manual contractor verification processes, giving workers time to focus on higher-value safety initiatives rather than repetitive compliance tasks.

“Many businesses face challenges with manual compliance workflows, resulting in costly delays in contractor verification and increased exposure to risks,” said Dr Julia Penfield, VP of Research & Machine Learning.

“Over time, this leads to reactive risk management, human error, productivity losses and potential fines for non-compliance. Our new AI-powered Contractor Safety Solution is changing the game, transforming the process with an intuitive, automated solution that simplifies compliance and drives better overall safety outcomes,” she added.

For more information about VelocityEHS, visit www.EHS.com

About VelocityEHS

Relied on by more than 10 million users worldwide to drive operational excellence and achieve outstanding outcomes, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS & ESG technology. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform is the definitive gold standard, delivering best-in-class software solutions for managing Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk. In addition, Velocity offers world-class applications for Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and ESG.

The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any other EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2025 Green Quadrant Analysis, VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision. Its privacy and security protocols, which include SOC2 Type II attestation, are among the most stringent in the industry.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Sinkwitts

jsinkwitts@ehs.com