WSO2’s Choreo AI-Native IDP, Now Offered as SaaS and Open-Source Software, Brings New Productivity Gains to Platform and Software Engineering Teams

The latest Choreo internal developer platform as a service release extends AI capabilities, introduces new functionality for platform engineers, and is offered as an open-source software option for the first time

Austin, TX and Barcelona, Spain, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WSO2, the leader in enterprise digital infrastructure technology, today announced an update to Choreo, its AI-native internal developer platform (IDP) as a service. Designed to accelerate enterprise innovation, this release introduces two transformative features: a platform engineering perspective that empowers teams to define and manage infrastructure at scale and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities that amplify productivity across platform and software engineering teams. Initially available as a cloud service, the Choreo IDP is now also offered as downloadable open-source software for the first time—maximizing enterprises’ deployment flexibility.

In a landscape where enterprises race to harness AI for competitive advantage, Choreo eliminates the bottlenecks of complex development ecosystems. The platform streamlines software delivery, operations, and enterprise engineering, enabling teams to focus on creating business value. WSO2 is demonstrating the latest Choreo release at WSO2Con 2025, which runs March 18-20, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.

“AI holds an opportunity for enterprises seeking to compete with new intelligent digital experiences, but the complexity of today’s infrastructure is hindering their efforts,” said Kanchana Wickremasinghe, WSO2 vice president and general manager – Choreo. “The latest release of our Choreo AI-native IDP, available in the cloud and as open-source software, is clearing the way for enterprises to innovate by extending AI capabilities that help software engineers deliver new apps faster while enabling platform engineers to quickly respond to developers’ ever-changing requirements and expectations.”

A Platform for Platform Engineers

Choreo provides a unified platform for platform, DevOps, and site reliability engineering (SRE) teams to configure and manage infrastructure, continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines, and environments, and operate securely at scale. New capabilities include:

Advanced Pipeline Handling : Customizable CI pipelines and parallel deployment options support multi-cloud architectures and rapid hotfixes.

: Customizable CI pipelines and parallel deployment options support multi-cloud architectures and rapid hotfixes. Self-Service Data Planes (Beta) : Customers can transform Kubernetes clusters into fully-managed, production-ready Choreo data planes via an intuitive UI.

: Customers can transform Kubernetes clusters into fully-managed, production-ready Choreo data planes via an intuitive UI. FinOps with AI : Machine-learning-driven insights identify cost patterns, detect anomalies, and recommend optimizations, empowering proactive cloud cost management.

: Machine-learning-driven insights identify cost patterns, detect anomalies, and recommend optimizations, empowering proactive cloud cost management. Application Alerts : Teams can monitor applications based on metrics and logs and receive automatic alerts.

Teams can monitor applications based on metrics and logs and receive automatic alerts. Support for Local Pipelines and Observability: Organizations now have the option to run pipelines and observability metrics entirely within customer-managed infrastructure to provide greater control, visibility and flexibility.

Together, the capabilities enable platform engineers to adopt a cloud native internal developer platform that allows them to respond dynamically to evolving developer needs and maintain compliance and control while empowering developers to self-service and focus on building digital experiences.

Enhanced Productivity for Software Engineers

Choreo supports software engineers with a Copilot for AI-assisted documentation and testing; an enterprise marketplace; API management; managed databases, caches, and Kafka; and support for a cell-based architecture. New capabilities include:

API-Key Support : Choreo simplifies API security by supporting the use of encryption keys for APIs used by machines.

: Choreo simplifies API security by supporting the use of encryption keys for APIs used by machines. Hotfix Pipelines : Choreo’s new hotfix deployment pipelines let teams deploy fixes in an emergency to production environments faster.

: Choreo’s new hotfix deployment pipelines let teams deploy fixes in an emergency to production environments faster. Streamlined configuration management: Choreo helps to reduce redundancy, simplify deployment, and minimize errors through support for environment-aware configuration groups and unified configuration declaration across projects and component types.

New Choreo Open-Source IDP Software Version

WSO2 is also introducing an open-source software version of the Choreo internal developer platform that is ready to use out of the box. Now enterprises that want an IDP they can manage on-premises or in a private cloud can gain all the benefits provided by the Choreo IDP as a service, including greater productivity across platform and software engineering teams, significant cost efficiencies, and faster time to market.

For platform engineers, Choreo provides extensive control over infrastructure management, deployment workflows, security governance, etc. For developers, the platform offers self-service capabilities across software delivery and engineering where developers can build, deploy, and run applications using automated CI/CD pipelines, while leveraging built-in API management, service mesh, and observability features. And for team members across the organization, AI-driven tools foster even greater visibility, governance and productivity.

Availability and Support

The new features in Choreo are generally available with the exception of self-service data planes now in beta. Developers and platform engineers can subscribe to Choreo directly from WSO2 or via the Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) marketplaces. More details are covered in today’s Choreo release blog post and Choreo open-source release blog post . Additionally, developers and other technology professionals can visit WSO2’s website to try the Choreo IDP as a service for free or download the new open-source IDP software .

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 is the largest independent software vendor providing open-source API management, integration, and identity and access management (IAM) to thousands of enterprises in over 90 countries. WSO2’s products and platforms—including our next-gen internal developer platform, Choreo—empower organizations to leverage the full potential of artificial intelligence and APIs for securely delivering the next generation of AI-enabled digital services and applications. Our open-source, AI-driven, API-first approach frees developers and architects from vendor lock-in and enables rapid digital product creation. Recognized as leaders by industry analysts, WSO2 has over 800 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, with nearly USD100M in annual recurring revenue. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

