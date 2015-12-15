ZL Tech Advances Federal AI Readiness with FedRAMP “In Process” Status, Tackling the Unstructured Data Challenge

MILPITAS, Calif., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As federal agencies strive to harness AI, the challenge of managing and governing unstructured data at scale remains a critical barrier. ZL Technologies (ZL Tech) is addressing this head-on, reinforcing its commitment to secure, compliant, and AI-ready data management with its newly achieved “In Process” status on the FedRAMP® Marketplace.

Already certified for DoD classified records handling, ZL Tech now delivers the “guardrails” for AI-driven insights to federal agencies via its enterprise-grade governance and search capabilities.

Empowering Federal Agencies with AI-Ready Data Governance

ZL Tech has been a trusted partner to federal agencies for over a decade, providing secure data archiving, in-place data governance and global search. With the added rigor of FedRAMP, agencies will soon benefit from a fully authorized cloud solution designed to:

Enable AI-Driven Decision-Making – Organize, analyze, and extract insights from massive unstructured datasets.

– Organize, analyze, and extract insights from massive unstructured datasets. Ensure End-to-End Compliance – Align with NARA, FOIA, and federal records mandates to securely manage mission-critical data.

– Align with NARA, FOIA, and federal records mandates to securely manage mission-critical data. Enhance Search & eDiscovery – AI-powered search enables rapid retrieval of key records for legal, investigative, and operational needs.

– AI-powered search enables rapid retrieval of key records for legal, investigative, and operational needs. Automate Governance & Policy Enforcement – Enforce retention, security, and data lifecycle policies seamlessly.

A Strategic Step Toward Federal Data Modernization

“Our FedRAMP journey is about more than just security—it’s about helping federal agencies unlock strategic insights from unstructured data while ensuring compliance and operational efficiency,” said ZL Tech’s Head of Public Sector, Angela Kovach. “FedRAMP represents a significant step towards delivering institutional memory and enterprise-wide data intelligence for mission success.”

ZL Tech continues to collaborate with key federal agencies to ensure that its solutions evolve alongside policy changes, compliance mandates, and advancements in AI-focused data governance.

For more information on ZL Tech and its federal compliance initiatives, visit zlti.com or contact us at info@zlti.com.

About ZL Technologies, Inc.