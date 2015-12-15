AGII Officially Launches AI-Powered Web3 App, Ushering in a New Era of Decentralized Intelligence

Subtitle: The launch of AGII’s innovative app delivers intelligent tools for automation, smart contracts, and secure Web3 integration.

Seattle, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – April 16, 2025) – AGII, the AI-powered Web3 platform, has officially launched its much-anticipated application, marking a major leap forward in decentralized technology. Designed to streamline blockchain interactions and optimize smart contract deployment, the AGII App integrates cutting-edge artificial intelligence with Web3 functionality-ushering in a new era of intelligent automation across decentralized ecosystems.

Smarter blockchain tools powered by advanced AI for next-gen Web3 solutions.

The AGII App offers a comprehensive suite of features including real-time fraud detection, predictive automation, and adaptive contract execution-built to enhance blockchain scalability and performance. With a user-friendly interface and robust backend architecture, developers, enterprises, and decentralized application (dApp) creators can now manage complex workflows with increased efficiency and trust.

By combining scalable AI models with on-chain infrastructure, the AGII App delivers intelligent, autonomous solutions that learn and adapt to real-time blockchain activity. This level of automation significantly reduces latency and enhances decision-making across decentralized networks, making it a cornerstone for next-gen Web3 platforms.

The official release reinforces AGII’s commitment to innovation and leadership in the AI-Web3 sector. With continued development on cross-chain capabilities and additional tools planned in future updates, AGII is setting new standards for secure, scalable, and intelligent blockchain solutions.

About AGII

AGII is a next-generation AI-powered Web3 platform focused on enhancing blockchain functionality through automation, scalability, and secure smart contract management. Its innovative solutions are built to empower developers, enterprises, and decentralized networks with real-time, intelligent tools for the evolving digital landscape.

