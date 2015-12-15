AGII Officially Launches AI-Powered Web3 App, Ushering in a New Era of Decentralized Intelligence

Subtitle: The launch of AGII’s innovative app delivers intelligent tools for automation, smart contracts, and secure Web3 integration.

Seattle, Washington–(Newsfile Corp. – April 16, 2025) – AGII, the AI-powered Web3 platform, has officially launched its much-anticipated application, marking a major leap forward in decentralized technology. Designed to streamline blockchain interactions and optimize smart contract deployment, the AGII App integrates cutting-edge artificial intelligence with Web3 functionality-ushering in a new era of intelligent automation across decentralized ecosystems.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/248669_93d9de6eb4ef7866_001.jpg

Smarter blockchain tools powered by advanced AI for next-gen Web3 solutions.

Read moreUltimate Guide: Everything You Need to Know About Industry 4.0

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/248669_93d9de6eb4ef7866_001full.jpg

The AGII App offers a comprehensive suite of features including real-time fraud detection, predictive automation, and adaptive contract execution-built to enhance blockchain scalability and performance. With a user-friendly interface and robust backend architecture, developers, enterprises, and decentralized application (dApp) creators can now manage complex workflows with increased efficiency and trust.

By combining scalable AI models with on-chain infrastructure, the AGII App delivers intelligent, autonomous solutions that learn and adapt to real-time blockchain activity. This level of automation significantly reduces latency and enhances decision-making across decentralized networks, making it a cornerstone for next-gen Web3 platforms.

The official release reinforces AGII’s commitment to innovation and leadership in the AI-Web3 sector. With continued development on cross-chain capabilities and additional tools planned in future updates, AGII is setting new standards for secure, scalable, and intelligent blockchain solutions.

Read moreHow Manufacturing Businesses Are Being Affected by the Robot Revolution

About AGII

AGII is a next-generation AI-powered Web3 platform focused on enhancing blockchain functionality through automation, scalability, and secure smart contract management. Its innovative solutions are built to empower developers, enterprises, and decentralized networks with real-time, intelligent tools for the evolving digital landscape.

Media Contact

Dorothy Marley

KaJ Labs

+1 707-622-6168

media@kajlabs.com

Social Media

Twitter

Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248669

Related Stories

Orezone Reports Q1-2025 Production and Hard Rock Expansion Update

Diginex Limited and AIKYA Announce Strategic Alliance to Launch diginexESG in Malaysia, Advancing ESG Reporting and Sustainable Finance

As Tariff Uncertainty Grows, Order.co’s Sourcing AI Proves Indispensable for Smarter, Resilient Procurement

Pythian Doubles Down on AI-Readiness, Expanding AI Practice with Valuable Services and Expertise

AutoScheduler CEO Speaking at Gartner® Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo on How PepsiCo Uses AI and Optimization to Evolve Warehouse Decision-Making

Moderne Joins Microsoft Pegasus Program to Accelerate Large-Scale Code Modernization for Enterprises

You may have missed

Orezone Reports Q1-2025 Production and Hard Rock Expansion Update

Diginex Limited and AIKYA Announce Strategic Alliance to Launch diginexESG in Malaysia, Advancing ESG Reporting and Sustainable Finance

As Tariff Uncertainty Grows, Order.co’s Sourcing AI Proves Indispensable for Smarter, Resilient Procurement

Pythian Doubles Down on AI-Readiness, Expanding AI Practice with Valuable Services and Expertise

AutoScheduler CEO Speaking at Gartner® Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo on How PepsiCo Uses AI and Optimization to Evolve Warehouse Decision-Making

error: Content is protected !!