Amperity Unveils Industry’s First Identity Resolution Agent, Accelerating AI Readiness for Enterprise Brands

As economic headwinds persist and customer expectations climb, AI has emerged as a top priority across industries. But despite AI’s promise, most organizations are far from ready. A recent MIT Technology Review Insights study found that 78% of global companies are not “very ready” to deploy natural language tools like large language models (LLMs) and AI agents. The primary blocker? Disconnected, inaccurate customer data.

Amperity’s Identity Resolution Agent solves this foundational problem.

“AI is only as good as the data that fuels it,” said Tony Owens, CEO of Amperity. “Our new agent gives data teams the power to rapidly transform fragmented customer records into a single source of truth. It turns structured, unstructured, and synthetic data into a strategic asset, accelerating the path to real business outcomes from AI.”

Built on Amperity’s patented AI and machine learning capabilities, the Identity Resolution Agent gives data teams a fast, intuitive way to prepare accurate, AI-ready customer data. The tool streamlines the entire identity workflow – from data ingestion to matching and Quality Assurance (QA) – making it easier than ever to deploy identity strategies and unlock business value.

Key Features:

AI-Led Data Preparation : Eliminate repetitive work and complex coding. Let AI standardize and match data in hours, not months.

: Eliminate repetitive work and complex coding. Let AI standardize and match data in hours, not months. Multi-Dimensional Identity Resolution: Blend deterministic and probabilistic matching strategies to meet use-case needs—from high-confidence operational identities to broader marketing audiences.

Blend deterministic and probabilistic matching strategies to meet use-case needs—from high-confidence operational identities to broader marketing audiences. Transparent QA Environment : Benchmark and inspect identity resolution through a visual interface, with full visibility into how connections are made.

: Benchmark and inspect identity resolution through a visual interface, with full visibility into how connections are made. Flexible Architecture: Integrate seamlessly with data environments like Databricks and Snowflake. Use Amperity’s patented Sandbox to test and ingest new data sources without breaking production workflows.

Enterprise brands are already seeing results. One leading retailer used Amperity’s identity capabilities to uncover 3.5 million previously unreachable customer emails—unlocking new revenue in a matter of weeks.

The Seattle Seahawks also tapped into Amperity’s Identity Resolution Agent to reveal deeper fan insights, enabling more personalized and meaningful interactions.

“Amperity helped us uncover fans we couldn’t reach before,” said Victor Nguyen, director of analytics & engineering at the Seattle Seahawks. “With accurate fan identities, we’re now engaging them intentionally and meaningfully.”

With this launch, Amperity strengthens its position as the foundational data layer for AI-powered customer experiences—from real-time personalization to predictive analytics and beyond. The Identity Resolution Agent gives brands the trustworthy data they need to make every AI initiative a success.

