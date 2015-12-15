AutoScheduler CEO Speaking at Gartner® Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo on How PepsiCo Uses AI and Optimization to Evolve Warehouse Decision-Making

AI and Orchestration Drive More Efficient Warehouse Execution

AUSTIN, Texas, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, announces that CEO Keith Moore and Axel Arias, Senior Director of Warehouse Operations for PepsiCo, will discuss how PepsiCo is leveraging artificial intelligence and orchestration to drive more efficient warehouse execution within its plant-based warehouses. The session occurs on Monday, May 5, from 1:35 PM to 1:55 PM EDT. AutoScheduler will be demoing its award-winning orchestration platform in Booth 922.

“Our clients face constant disruptions, production schedule changes, poor coordination between warehouse and production processes, ineffective WMS and automation system performance, and complex layouts that result in high travel,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. “For enterprises serious about efficiency and resource maximization, AutoScheduler delivers dynamic orchestration tailored to plant warehouse complexities, ensuring every asset and process is optimized to support production, boost throughput, and drive profitability.”

Attendees to the AutoScheduler.AI session, “How PepsiCo Uses AI and Orchestration to Evolve Warehouse Decision-Making,” will learn:

Key challenges in warehousing and how automation adds complexity.

How AI-driven orchestration improved speed, accuracy, and efficiency at PepsiCo, including a 30 – 35% increase in pallet moves without adding additional labor or equipment.

Insights into the future state of warehousing—showcasing how continued advancements in orchestration and AI will redefine warehouse operations.

Keith Moore is the CEO of AutoScheduler.AI. He provides organization-wide strategic oversight and establishes external engagement and development initiatives. He spends most of his time working with his customers to deliver supply chain solutions focused on driving efficiency in distribution centers.

Axel Arias is the Senior Director of Warehouse Operations at PepsiCo Foods North America, supporting the Frito-Lay division. Since joining PepsiCo in 2011, Axel has held leadership roles across both manufacturing and warehousing, where he has successfully led large-scale transformation initiatives spanning packaging, automation, and operational efficiency. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Merced. Today, Axel applies his deep operational expertise and passion for team development to drive warehouse strategy—focusing on enhancing automation performance, elevating workforce capabilities, and minimizing end-to-end operational waste.

The Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2025 will take place in Orlando, Florida, from May 5–7, 2025. This event brings together Chief Supply Chain Officers and supply chain leaders to explore critical topics such as transformative strategies, emerging technologies, and risk mitigation. The conference is designed to equip attendees with the insights and tools needed to tackle today’s most pressing supply chain challenges.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers you to take full control of your warehouse with a cloud-based solution that seamlessly integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution. We automate critical tasks like labor scheduling, dock management, and task sequencing, ensuring everything runs smoothly and efficiently. You’ve already invested in the software to run your warehouse—what we do is provide the orchestration layer that ties it all together to make real-time data driven decisions. With AutoScheduler.AI, you get smart orchestration for a smarter, more agile warehouse. For more information, visit: http://www.autoscheduler.ai.