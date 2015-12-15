BlackFog adds Advanced Insider Threat protection to Anti Data Exfiltration Platform

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BlackFog—BlackFog, today unveiled significant updates to its AI based ransomware prevention and anti data exfiltration (ADX) platform, introducing new baseline activity monitoring, to protect organizations from advanced persistent threats involving variable dwell time, living off the land (LotL) attacks and insider threats.





With bad actors continuing to remain latent for months – and sometimes years – before launching full-scale attacks, detecting these attacks is becoming crucial in the fight against ransomware. Similarly, new threats from insiders are becoming more routine, with a combination of disgruntled employees and ransomware groups adopting new tactics such as recruiting employees by force or inducement.

To combat these threats BlackFog automatically trains every device over seven to thirty days, searching for variations in baseline activity. If any event exceeds a predefined threshold, a flag is raised within the management console. BlackFog’s algorithms adapt continuously to each organization’s environment, accommodating differences in time zones and workdays (weekdays vs. weekends) to ensure accurate detection of suspicious activity.

“With the increasing costs of remediation, fines and loss of business now exceeding 1 million dollars it is becoming critical to protect not only customer data, but all your digital assets from the threat of extortion.” said Dr. Darren Williams, Founder and CEO of BlackFog. “With more that 95% of all ransomware attacks now involving data exfiltration it is more critical than ever to protect your data.”

BlackFog’s ADX technology represents a significant advancement in the fight against ransomware, delivering a vital layer of security beyond traditional defenses such as firewalls and EDR solutions. Offering comprehensive coverage across Windows, macOS, Chrome, Android and iOS, BlackFog ensures 24/7 defense without requiring human intervention. By proactively blocking emerging AI-driven threats, BlackFog strengthens organizational security with an essential new layer designed to address the evolving threat landscape.

Founded in 2015, BlackFog is a global AI based cybersecurity company that has pioneered on-device anti data exfiltration (ADX) technology to protect organizations from ransomware and data loss. With more than 94% of all attacks involving some form of data exfiltration, preventing this has become critical in the fight against extortion, the loss of customer data and trade secrets.

BlackFog recently won a Gold Globee award for AI-Driven Data Protection Solution and the coveted Cybersecurity Breakthrough Award for AI-based Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year. BlackFog also won Gold at the Globee awards in 2024 for best Data Loss Prevention and the State of Ransomware report which recognizes outstanding contributions in securing the digital landscape.

Trusted by hundreds of organizations all over the world, BlackFog is redefining modern cybersecurity practices. For more information visit blackfog.com.

