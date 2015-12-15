EdgeTI Announces Change of Transfer Agent

Arlington, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 3, 2025) – Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) (“edgeTI” or the “Company”) announces that Endeavor Trust Corporation has replaced TSX Trust Company as the transfer agent and registrar of the Company. Shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the change in transfer agent and registrar.

All inquiries and correspondence relating to shareholders’ records, transfer of shares, lost certificates, or change of address should now be directed to Endeavor Trust Corporation as follows:

Endeavor Trust Corporation

702 – 777 Hornby Street,

Vancouver, BC, V6Z 1S4

P. 604-559-8880

F. 604-559-8908

E. info@endeavortrust.com

W. www.endeavortrust.com

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™ that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform’s low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming their siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible.

