EdgeTI Names immixGroup as Distributor for U.S. Federal Defense and Civilian Agencies

Government Arm of $27.9B Arrow Electronics (ARW) to Offer EdgeCore Digital Twin Solution

Arlington, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 17, 2025) – Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) (“edgeTI”), a leader in real-time digital operations software that enables AI-driven Digital Twins, today announces that it has signed an agreement to make immixGroup, an Arrow Electronics company (NYSE: ARW), its first public sector distributor, creating significant new opportunities for value-added resellers (VARs) to grow their business by selling edgeTI into the government market.

Under the terms of the agreement, immixGroup will add edgeTI’s Digital Twin platform, edgeCore™ and related services to its U.S.-based, federal defense and civilian agency purchasing vehicles. This relationship makes edgeTI’s subscription pricing model available to government agencies, which is priced and scaled by numbers of interfaces and concurrent users.

“Government agencies are looking for solutions to securely fuse data sets, modernize operations, and enhance situational awareness all while reducing costs and breaking the cycle of multi-billion dollar “Rip and Replace” contracts. Our TRL-9 Digital Twin platform powered by the world’s first performative at scale Data Mesh, edgeCore™, delivers the right information, to the right people, on the right device, at the speed of relevance so they can take decisive action,” said Jacques Jarman, Chief Growth and Federal Operations Officer at EdgeTI. “This relationship, resulting from earlier channel development investments with Vation Ventures last year, will help us accelerate the adopt of our solution throughout the government.”

With the addition of edgeTI’s platform, immixGroup gains a new distribution relationship that provides an industry-leading digital twin solution that was recognized by Gartner® more than 20 times last year. Fueling this broad interest is the Company’s unique combination of capabilities in one platform that feature:

A performant bidirectional data fabric/data mesh capability that reaches data at the source to avoid adding data debt;

A composable applications and experiences capability that seamlessly blends and adapts control interfaces based on roles;

An AI, simulation, and automation orchestration capability that safeguards and guides these emerging digital innovations; and

A zero-trust security capability the federates credentials between multiple singles sign on, and multi-factor paradigms and enables access and action across.

“edgeCore offers a single secure platform, aligned with, and capable of rapidly delivering, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) stated goal of modernizing federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity,” added Jacques Jarman.

Resellers who are already aligned with immixGroup and are supporting government agencies now have access to edgeTI’s solutions and proven customer success approach. This makes it easier for government agencies to procure proven Digital Twin solutions from edgeTI, which have success in government and large enterprises for decades.

edgeTI’s product offerings are available immediately from immixGroup. For more information please contact: Jacques Jarman or immixGroup sales.

About ImmixGroup

immixGroup, an Arrow Electronics company (NYSE: ARW), is a value-added distributor that helps technology companies do business with the government. immixGroup enables IT manufacturers and solution providers to grow their public sector business and accelerate the sales cycle. Government agencies trust immixGroup to provide reliable access to a wide range of enterprise software and hardware products through their preferred contracts and business partners.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™ that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid experiences via the platform’s low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming their siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations – helping them achieve the impossible.

Website: https://edgeti.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/edgeti

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/edgetechnologies

Twitter: www.twitter.com/edge_suite

For further information contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements or information for the purposes of applicable Canadian and US securities law. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as “may”, “expect”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “believe” and “continue” or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the edgeTI, including but not limited to, changes in U.S. Federal Budget, business, economic and capital market conditions.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the edgeTI will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, the impact of viruses and diseases on the edgeTI’s ability to operate, competition and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the edgeTI disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248840