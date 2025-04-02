Eguana Announces Effective Date of Consolidation

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – April 2, 2025) – Eguana Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) (“Eguana” or the “Company“), a leading provider of high-performance energy storage systems, is pleased to announce it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to consolidate the Company’s common shares on the basis of one new common share for every ten outstanding common shares (the “Consolidation“).

The Consolidation will take effect at the start of trading on or about Friday, April 4, 2025, and the Company will trade under new CUSIP/ISIN numbers 282365501/CA2823655014. As a result of the Consolidation, the 451,956,022 common shares issued and outstanding prior to the Consolidation will be reduced to approximately 45,195,602 common shares. Each shareholder’s percentage ownership in the Company and proportionate voting power will remain unchanged after the Consolidation, except for minor changes and adjustments resulting from the treatment of any fractional common shares.

Additional details about the Consolidation can be found in the Company’s news release dated March 20, 2025, and in the Company’s management information circular dated August 16, 2024, which are available on Eguana’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Eguana’s vision is to build the grid of the future by delivering flexible, modular, and cost-effective alternatives to traditional grid upgrades. Our technology provides value to all key stakeholders – from the consumer, to the electricity retailer, the distribution utility, and the system operator.

Since 1998, Eguana Technologies Inc. has connected utilities with consumers through its high-performance commercial and residential energy storage solutions. The Eguana product suite has been designed from the ground up with both the end user and the utility in mind to transition the power grid seamlessly.

Manufactured in local facilities in North America to ensure compliance and quality, Eguana’s standardized platform allows the flexibility to ensure each product solution is optimized for use in major grid modernization markets.

To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and @EguanaTech on X.

