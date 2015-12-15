The company scales up its creative production services for the indie music and digital content scene

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – April 6, 2025) – Family Video Store, a New York-based creative production company focused on visual storytelling for musicians and independent filmmakers, announced its expansion as it deepens its role in the city’s indie music and digital media community. The company is also taking steps to secure its long-term growth through trademark registration and S-Corporation status.





Family Video Store Expands Operations Under Direction of Filmmaker Evan Deng to Support Independent Filmmakers and Musicians, Strengthening New York Presence



Since its founding in 2022 by Asian-American filmmaker Evan Deng, Family Video Store has gained attention for its unique style of music video production. The company has built a reputation for collaborating with hyperpop, indie pop, and emerging BIPOC musicians, helping artists translate their creative vision into visual narratives for digital platforms. With the expansion, Family Video Store aims to work with a broader spectrum of artists, particularly Gen-Z creators who are shaping today’s music and content landscapes via platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

“Our approach to music videos is about more than just promotion,” said Evan Deng, founder of Family Video Store. “Music videos today shape how an artist is perceived and deepen the bond between artists and their audiences. We want to elevate storytelling and produce work that resonates beyond platforms.”

Since launching, Family Video Store has provided video production for a range of independent and label-supported musicians. The company has also attracted the attention of many notable labels. These collaborations have positioned the company as a reliable partner for artists seeking to produce music videos that stand out amid the crowded digital space.

Family Video Store has become increasingly vital to artists working in genres that rely heavily on visual identity, such as hyperpop, indie pop, and experimental music. By combining traditional filmmaking techniques with experimental visual elements, the company helps musicians and content creators craft videos tailored for maximum engagement across social platforms. The company’s work frequently integrates platform-native storytelling styles suited to short-form video, reels, and vertical formats.

With the media environment evolving rapidly, especially among Gen-Z audiences, Evan Deng emphasized the importance of adapting to audience behavior. “The future of digital storytelling isn’t happening solely through traditional industry structures,” he said. “It’s happening in real time on platforms like TikTok and Instagram where visuals are central to music discovery and audience connection. We’ve positioned Family Video Store at the front of that shift.”

The decision to expand comes at a time when independent musicians face unique challenges, particularly regarding the accessibility of high-quality video production. Budget constraints, paired with the increasing demand for visual content, often limit the options available to indie artists. Family Video Store aims to bridge that gap by offering scalable production services designed for independent creators and labels alike.

“Independent artists often need creative, flexible solutions that don’t compromise quality,” Evan Deng said. “Whether they’re viral TikTok sensations or grassroots indie bands, we want to give them access to visual storytelling that amplifies their voices.”

The company’s expansion includes new service offerings beyond music videos. Family Video Store is now entering commercial production, short-form branded content, and cross-platform digital collaborations. This diversification will allow the company to serve a wider range of creative projects while remaining rooted in its core mission of supporting independent voices and underrepresented artists.

Additionally, the company’s recent move to trademark the Family Video Store name and elect S-Corp status reflects its commitment to professionalizing its operations and securing its place within New York’s competitive creative services landscape. According to Evan Deng, the formalization will also enhance the company’s ability to partner with larger clients while retaining its focus on independent artistry.

As social media continues to influence the music industry, Family Video Store sees an opportunity to help define the next chapter of music video and digital content production. “We’re not just reacting to trends,” Evan Deng said. “We’re working with artists to push creative boundaries and rethink what’s possible for independent creators online.”

With its expansion underway, Family Video Store plans to continue collaborating with musicians, artists, and content creators while adapting to the fast-changing media ecosystem. The company is set to increase production capacity, expand its creative team, and seek additional partnerships with both independent and label-affiliated artists.

About Family Video Store

Family Video Store is a New York City-based production company specializing in music videos, commercial content, and digital media storytelling. Founded by filmmaker Evan Deng, the company provides creative solutions tailored for today’s digital platforms, serving independent musicians, record labels, and content creators. Committed to supporting BIPOC and independent voices, Family Video Store continues to shape the future of music video production.

For more information, visit familyvideo.store or follow the company on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/familyvideostore/.

Family Video Store is a trademarked name as of January 2025.

