GA-ASI Announces Technology Investments From Blue Magic Netherlands

SAN DIEGO, CA, Apr 17, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) is pleased to announce two businesses that it will invest in from the inaugural Blue Magic Netherlands (BMN) event last November: Emergent Swarm Solutions and Saluqi Motors.

“The technologies presented by Emergent and Saluqi really stood out to us, and we’re proud to be working with them,” said Brad Lunn, managing director for GA-ASI. “I expect several other companies from the Blue Magic Netherlands event to emerge and we hope to make additional announcements in the near future.”

At the Blue Magic investment and innovation conference in the Netherlands, GA-ASI and its partners heard pitches from innovative Dutch companies about the important technologies they are developing. The event was organized collaboratively between GA-ASI, the Dutch Ministry of Defense, the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs, Brainport Development in Eindhoven, and Brabant Development Agency (BOM). The key areas of focus were Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Autonomy, Advanced Materials, Sensors, Advanced Manufacturing, and Space. Close to 50 companies applied and after reviewing the applications, 16 companies were selected to pitch their capabilities.

Emergent Swarm Solutions and Saluqi Motors were selected by GA-ASI to make investments after both companies made compelling pitches about their respective technologies at the BMN event and following months of detailed business and technology discussions with the two companies.

Emergent Swarm Solutions develops innovative software solutions for autonomous flight and intelligent, decentralized swarming capabilities for a variety of unmanned vehicles. GA-ASI is partnering with Emergent to develop critical autonomy skills for GA-ASI’s current and future portfolio of aircraft.

“It is a pleasure to partner with General Atomics to develop and deploy our autonomy and swarming capabilities on the current and next generation of unmanned aircraft,” said Lennart Bult, Co-founder and Managing Director at Emergent Swarm Solutions. “Collaborating with the General Atomics team has been a fantastic experience, and we look forward to delivering advanced capabilities through this partnership.”

Saluqi Motors builds high-density motors with integrated electronics that significantly increase power and torque in small packages, which is well-suited for airborne platforms. GA-ASI is partnering with Saluqi to qualify their existing products within the strict environmental demands of aerospace applications and to develop new products for specific applications.

“We are deeply honored to be selected by GA-ASI from such a strong field of innovative companies,” said Matthijs de Haan, CEO at Saluqi Motors. “Our ultra-compact and high-performance motors are engineered to meet the demanding requirements of aerospace applications. This collaboration enables us to further validate our technology and develop new solutions for the defense and aerospace industries.”

GA-ASI is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and related mission systems. The company hosted its first Blue Magic event in 2019 in Belgium, with subsequent events held in 2020, 2021, and 2023. GA-ASI is delivering eight MQ-9A aircraft to the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF).

“GA-ASI is committed to continue working with the Dutch government and Dutch industry in supporting the growth of technology innovation in the Netherlands. GA-ASI anticipates holding additional BMN events in the near future,” Lunn added.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world’s foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 8 million flight hours, the Predator® line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper®, MQ-1C Gray Eagle® 25M, MQ-20 Avenger®, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian®/SeaGuardian®. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.

For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries.

Contact Information

GA-ASI Media Relations

asi-mediarelations@ga-asi.com

(858) 524-8101

SOURCE: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com