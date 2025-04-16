Global Logistics Industry Revolution, Reitar Logtech Launches the First Humanoid Logistics Robot

HONG KONG, Apr 16, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Today’s logistics industry is experiencing a wave of intelligent transformation. Recently, industry leader Reitar Logtech (NASDAQ: RITR) partnered with AI pioneer NEXX to announce a renewed strategic collaboration. Both parties will leverage their resource strengths to launch the first humanoid robot designed specifically for logistics operations in Hong Kong, revolutionizing logistics operations and creating a new smart logistics ecosystem for the future.

As a comprehensive development platform focused on logistics assets, Reitar’s Property + Logistics Technology (PLT) one-stop solution successfully integrates resources from logistics property development to service provision, delivering cutting-edge logistics solutions that lead industry trends. In this collaboration, Reitar has leveraged its deep insights into the pain points of the industry to guide the development of the humanoid robot “Adam,” providing diverse scenarios and needs within the ecosystem to ensure seamless integration of outcomes with actual operations. Reitar will incorporate NEXX’s advanced technology in AI, especially the LLM model-driven NEXXBot logistics brain, to endow “Adam” with intelligent decision-making capabilities in logistics. By learning autonomously in real environments, “Adam” will have an optimized design for its motion control center, utilizing advanced control algorithms and high-precision sensor technology, driven by the AI agent under NEXXBot, enabling ‘Adam’ to execute complex tasks such as handling, sorting, and shelving with precision, significantly enhancing logistics operational efficiency.

As the collaboration progresses, “Adam” is set to be fully applied in logistics warehouse. With its intelligent and automated operating methods, it will take on core tasks of cargo handling, sorting, and shelving across multiple scenarios, playing various roles in smart logistics warehouses and achieving leapfrog development. Meanwhile, the successful application of “Adam” will serve as a model for the industry’s intelligent transformation, setting a new benchmark for the entire sector and accelerating its transition towards greater intelligence and efficiency. Both parties look forward to contributing unique innovative solutions for the smart transformation of the global logistics industry, truly realizing fully unmanned operations and helping the industry achieve breakthrough development globally.

Images Download:http://bit.ly/3Y0mFA6

About Reitar Logtech

Reitar Logtech successfully listed on the NASDAQ in 2024 and is a comprehensive development platform focused on logistics assets, as well as a pioneer in the Property + Logistics Technology (PLT) solution industry. Reitar Logtech possesses unmatched pioneering advantages, with a one-stop operating model and extensive business knowledge and experience, establishing a comprehensive customer base for steady expansion. We provide integrated solutions for asset value enhancement and logistics technology, linking assets, technology, and the logistics industry to improve clients’ operational efficiency and economic benefits, achieving comprehensive integration of the industry.

About NEXX

NEXX is a technology company specializing in LLM (Large Language Models) and AI agents, committed to reshaping smart logistics and supply chain management. The self-developed AI agent NEXXBot is empowered by NEXX’s proprietary vertical LLM, the NEXX language model (NexxLM), capable of understanding, formulating, and executing complex warehouse operations tasks with simple natural language commands. NEXX AI agents not only possess core abilities such as intelligent scheduling, demand forecasting, and automatic optimization but also combine multimodal data analysis with reinforcement learning algorithms to continuously enhance logistics operational efficiency. Its agent-based AI architecture breaks traditional software limitations, achieving flexible operations and real-time intelligent decision-making, helping enterprises reduce costs and increase efficiency. In this long-underdeveloped industry, NEXX is leading the path to change towards a smarter and more sustainable future.

Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com