Metavista3D Appoints Neil E. Hide as Chief Operating Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 7, 2025) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company”), announces the appointment of Neil E. Hide as Chief Operating Officer. With extensive experience in digital display solutions and business development, Hide’s leadership is expected to enhance Metavista3D’s commitment to advancing AI-based displays that revolutionize spatial reality experiences.

A Strategic Addition to Strengthen Innovative Leadership

Neil E. Hide brings a wealth of expertise in the digital display landscape to his new role at Metavista3D. His prior experience includes leadership positions such as Vice President Automotive at SeeCubic Inc, where he spearheaded the development of a global partner network and was instrumental in crafting a successful sales strategy for 3D displays. Hide’s involvement in managing large-scale screen solutions and fostering business growth across key regions like Japan, Korea, Europe, and the USA underscores his capabilities as a transformative leader.

Jeff Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D commented: “Neil’s impressive track record in digital display technologies and his strategic vision for business growth align perfectly with our mission to lead in AI-based pseudo-holographic innovations.”

Embracing a Future-Forward Approach

Metavista3D’s strategic direction under Neil E. Hide aims to elevate its position as a frontrunner in the 3D technology sector. With roots in award-winning research and development, the company’s focus remains on creating next generation display technologies that eliminate the need for 3D glasses, providing users with immersive experiences unparalleled in clarity and depth.

Hide’s expertise is expected to play a pivotal role in integrating advancements across Metavista3D’s portfolio, from digital signage solutions to virtual reality visualization software. His appointment marks a significant step in Metavista3D’s journey toward unlocking new dimensions of display technology and expanding its influence in both consumer and B2B markets.

Metavista3D continues to attract top-tier talent, reflecting its dedication to innovation and the relentless pursuit of excellence in the evolving landscape of digital display technologies.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is at the forefront of developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies designed to transform how we interact with spatial content. With over 20 patents and a commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is shaping the future of immersive, glasses-free 3D experiences. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

Metavista3D’s ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.

