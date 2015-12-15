Motorola razr reboot: Iconic style, moto ai smarts — and Verizon-exclusive savings

Get a price-lock guarantee on any myPlan and get a motorola razr on us with any trade-in and myPlan

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

[The big news]

The new motorola razr is coming to Verizon, and it’s smarter, sleeker and more iconic than ever. With moto ai built in, it does more of the thinking for you — organizing notes, creating playlists and helping you find info fast.

Orders start May 15 in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea, PANTONE Spring Bud and PANTONE Parfait Pink — all for $16.67/month for 36 months (0% APR; $599.99 retail). Or get it on us by trading in your current smartphone in any condition on myPlan — and get a three year price lock on America’s largest network.

[Why Verizon is the best place to get your motorola razr]

Free razr with trade-in and 3-year price lock: New and current customers can get the new motorola razr for $0 a month for 36 months (0% APR) with trade-in of any Motorola, Apple, Google or Samsung phone — in any condition — with any myPlan. Verizon continues to provide value for its customers with an industry-leading guarantee — a 3-year price lock on all myPlan and myHome network plans and free satellite texting. Price guarantee applies to base monthly rate only.

Perks built for you: myPlan and myHome customers can save over 40% on five of the most popular subscription services, Netflix & Max and Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. All 5 for just $20/mo.

myPlan and myHome customers can save over 40% on five of the most popular subscription services, Netflix & Max and Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+. All 5 for just $20/mo. Verizon Value, too: Not a Verizon customer? Get the new motorola razr on Straight Talk, Visible, Total Wireless and Verizon Prepaid.

[Why it’s awesome]

Your AI assistant, always on: With moto ai, just say what you need — “Catch me up,” “What was I getting for Gabe?” — and it summarizes or finds info instantly.

Flip it like it's 2025: The iconic design is back with a durable titanium hinge, soft-touch materials and vibrant Pantone-curated colors.

Two screens, no limits: Use all your favorite apps on the 3.6" external screen, or unfold to enjoy content on the massive 6.9" display.

Pro camera power: Capture stunning photos and silky-smooth video with a 50MP camera system powered by moto ai.

Battery that lasts: Power through your day with a 4500mAh battery and 30W TurboPower charging.

Smarter media, less effort: Playlist Studio recognizes what's on your screen and auto-generates playlists to match your mood or activity.

Playlist Studio recognizes what’s on your screen and auto-generates playlists to match your mood or activity. Smarter performance: The new processor delivers up to 15% better AI performance and 25% better power efficiency.

[How to get your new motorola razr]

Available May 15 online and in stores nationwide.

online and in stores nationwide. Business customers: Visit Verizon Business for exclusive pricing and offers.

Visit Verizon Business for exclusive pricing and offers. Visit Straight Talk, Total Wireless and Visible on May 15 to purchase your motorola razr.

Trade-in offer disclaimer: $599.99 purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate, postpaid Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Welcome plan (min. $65/mo w/Auto Pay (+taxes/fees) for 36 mos) req’d. Less $600 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. For upgrades, trade-in phone must be active on account for 60 days prior to new device purchase. Trade-in must be from Motorola, Apple, Google or Samsung; trade-in terms apply.

3-yr price guarantee: myPlan: Applies to the then-current base monthly rate for your talk, text, and data. Excludes taxes, fees, surcharges, additional plan discounts or promotions, and third-party services. Void if any of the lines are canceled or moved to an ineligible plan. Plan perks, taxes, fees, and surcharges are subject to change. myHome: Price guarantee for 3-5 years, depending on internet plan, for new and existing myHome customers. Applies only to the then-current base monthly rate exclusive of any other setup and additional equipment charges, discounts or promotions, plan perk and any other third-party services.

“Largest Network” – Verizon has America’s Best Mobile Coverage, based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Q3–Q4 2024.

Media Contact:

George Koroneos

george.koroneos@verizon.com

Social: @GLKcreative