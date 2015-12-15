Nametag Launches Adaptive e-ID Verification™, Integration with India’s Aadhaar National Digital Identity System

New feature brings Deepfake Defense™ to Aadhaar, delivering secure, document-free identity verification for over 1 billion Aadhaar holders

SEATTLE, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nametag, the identity verification platform known for pioneering Deepfake Defense™ and Adaptive Document Verification™, today expanded its global leadership with the launch of Adaptive e-ID Verification™, a new capability that enables people to verify their identity using their government-issued digital ID (e-ID) in place of a physical identity document. The feature debuts with a direct integration with Aadhaar, India’s national digital identity system, offering a seamless, document-free identity verification experience for people located in India.

Nametag’s mission is to protect people and their accounts against impersonation through trusted, accessible identity verification. This new feature combines the speed and familiarity of Aadhaar with the security and assurance of Nametag’s Deepfake Defense™ engine to protect Indian residents from bad actors armed with generative AI and other emerging tools.

Protecting Over 1 Billion Aadhaar Holders with Deepfake Defense™

Aadhaar, maintained by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is one of the most widely adopted digital identity systems in the world. As of July 2022, more than 99.9% of Indian adults had an Aadhaar ID number. Critically, Aadhaar records include a trusted profile photo, which Nametag uses to match against a user’s live selfie, eliminating the need for physical ID capture while maintaining Nametag’s industry-high standard for identity assurance.

While Aadhaar provides a trusted, government-issued photo, Nametag’s technology ensures that the person completing the verification flow is the legitimate Aadhaar account holder. This integration marks the first time a digital ID system as widely adopted as Aadhaar has been paired with Deepfake Defense™ identity verification, enabling organizations to verify employees and customers in India with unmatched speed and trust.

A New Standard for Secure, Document-Free Identity Verification

Organizations using Nametag can now securely verify over 1 billion employees and customers in India without requiring them to scan a physical ID.

Nametag’s approach reduces friction for users in India while ensuring that every verification is protected against impersonation attempts. Users simply enter their Aadhaar number, validate a one-time passcode (OTP) sent to their Aadhaar-linked phone number, and complete a Spatial Selfie™—a unique biometric likeness and liveness check developed by Nametag to combat AI-generated deepfakes and other sophisticated impersonation attempts.

Even if an attacker obtains an Aadhaar number and intercepts the associated OTP, they cannot pass the Spatial Selfie™ check, powered by Nametag’s Deepfake Defense™ engine.

“The launch of Adaptive e-ID Verification with Aadhaar underscores Nametag’s commitment to continuous innovation in identity verification,” said Aaron Painter, CEO of Nametag. “By integrating with Aadhaar, we’re enabling organizations to deliver a more secure, seamless, and locally relevant verification experience for users in India. Adaptive e-ID Verification combines Nametag’s Deepfake Defense™ engine with Aadhaar’s digital identity ecosystem—giving global organizations new and greater capabilities to prevent fraud and improve user experiences.”

This new feature is automatically enabled for organizations using Nametag to verify people in India. Nametag’s customers include major global enterprises that use the company’s solutions for workforce onboarding, account recovery, and helpdesk verification.

To learn more, watch a demo video, or request a live demo, visit getnametag.com.

About Nametag

Nametag provides integrated identity verification and account protection solutions that prevent modern impersonation threats and streamline user experiences. Powered by Deepfake Defense™, Nametag detects and blocks sophisticated attacks which bypass other, outdated approaches to user verification, delivering the highest possible level of identity assurance. Nametag’s out-of-the-box solutions help enterprises secure their entire user account lifecycle, from onboarding through recovery, while ensuring compliance with the latest privacy standards. Security-conscious enterprises trust Nametag to protect their businesses and reduce IT and support costs. For more information, visit getnametag.com.

