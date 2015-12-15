New CFO PULSE Report Reveals Worsening Finance & Accounting Talent Shortage

Latest CFO Pulse survey finds open roles have increased 150% in just one year, with organizations turning to AI, automation and outsourcing as solutions.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accountant—Personiv, an eClerx division and a leading provider of finance and accounting outsourcing solutions, today released its latest CFO PULSE REPORT: 2025 TALENT OUTLOOK, which reveals a dramatic worsening of the finance and accounting talent shortage. The average number of open roles has increased 150% in just one year, with 87% of decision makers acknowledging the talent shortage—the highest percentage since the survey began in 2020 when just 63% acknowledged the shortage.





The report also outlines the growing embrace of new technologies to compensate for the talent shortage. Although leaders in past surveys expressed hesitation and concerns about using AI and automation, the latest data indicates that nearly 40% of finance and accounting organizations are already realizing benefits from these technologies.

“Accounting and finance organizations that are using AI and automation are creating greater operational efficiencies, reducing costs, and improving employee work-life balance,” said Matt Wood, Personiv’s Global Head of Finance and Accounting Outsourcing. “These advancements in the finance sector are putting organizations in a better position to attract and retain scarce talent.”

Key findings from the report include:

Open finance and accounting roles have increased by 150% in the past year, underscoring the scale of the talent shortage.

There’s rising awareness of the issue: 87% of decision makers said there’s a talent shortage, and 20% said it’s getting worse.

More finance and accounting leaders are embracing AI and automation: 21% of decision makers said using new technology to streamline processes and reduce manual workloads is a top strategic priority for 2025. Only 12% said their organizations have not yet implemented AI and automation in some capacity.

“The latest survey data shows greater focus on technology as a solution to staffing shortages, and we found that more decision makers are aware of how important work-life balance, learning opportunities, and competitive pay are to job seekers,” said Megan Weis, Personiv’s VP and General Manager, FAO Services. “We’re seeing evidence of changes in mindset and strategy in a very traditional field. This year marks a shift from awareness to action as leaders implement new solutions at scale.”

