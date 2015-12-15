The approval makes NextClinic one of a limited number of authorized platforms capable of issuing electronic prescriptions throughout Australia, a significant step toward expanding accessible healthcare options across the country.

Brisbane, Australia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 17, 2025) – NextClinic, an Australia-based digital health platform, announced today it has received full electronic prescription (e-script) certification, allowing it to issue electronic prescriptions nationwide.

NextClinic Marks Milestone in Australia’s Digital Healthcare Landscape After Achieving Nationwide E-Script Approval

Electronic prescriptions, commonly called e-scripts, digitally replicate traditional paper prescriptions and are legally recognized by pharmacies nationwide. This advancement removes barriers to medication access, allowing prescriptions to be issued instantly and securely online. Patients will no longer need to visit healthcare providers in person merely to renew prescriptions or obtain medication for minor ailments.

NextClinic’s approval represents a key milestone in the country’s digital healthcare landscape as it accelerates the shift toward secure and accessible telehealth services.

“This marks a critical step forward in our mission to deliver accessible and secure healthcare solutions for patients across Australia,” said Htet Aung Shine, the company’s CTO. “With full e-script conformance, we now offer a service that not only enhances convenience but significantly improves the continuity of care for individuals who rely on regular medications or quick treatment for common illnesses.”

According to NextClinic, full e-script capability mainly benefits rural and remote populations, who historically faced longer travel times and fewer healthcare options. Now, patients across Australia, from urban centres to remote regions, have equal access to immediate, reliable, and compliant medical care.

NextClinic’s platform offers not just e-scripts but a suite of related digital healthcare services, including issuing digital medical certificates. These certificates fulfil requirements for work or educational institutions and come directly from certified medical professionals registered with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA). Each digital certificate is fully compliant and verifiable, eliminating traditional paperwork and delays associated with obtaining official medical documentation.

“Digital healthcare needs to address real-world challenges effectively, and the introduction of our fully compliant digital medical certificates complements our e-script services,” said Htet Aung Shine. “We are providing tools essential for everyday health management, particularly benefiting employees, students, and individuals who require proof of illness without unnecessary inconvenience.”

The new nationwide e-script service arrives as NextClinic continues its growth trajectory in Australia’s digital healthcare sector. The company’s platform provides direct consultations, prescription issuance, and medical certifications entirely online, responding to an increased demand for telehealth solutions accelerated by changing healthcare dynamics and patient preferences.

NextClinic’s services operate from 24-hour accessible digital portals, providing patients with responses and medical assistance promptly, thereby reducing the reliance on traditional healthcare facilities. The ability to issue electronic prescriptions instantly further strengthens NextClinic’s appeal in Australia’s competitive digital healthcare market.

Security and patient privacy remain central to NextClinic’s operations. The company provides robust cybersecurity measures and strictly adheres to Australia’s national healthcare privacy standards. All patient data processed via the NextClinic platform is securely stored and transmitted, ensuring compliance with data protection regulations and privacy laws.

“Our infrastructure prioritizes patient safety, privacy, and data protection at every level,” Htet Aung Shine emphasized. “The integration of e-script functionality within our secure environment is another step toward making digital healthcare not just accessible but entirely trustworthy.”

NextClinic continues to expand its digital health ecosystem, planning further integrations and enhancements to its virtual healthcare offerings. The company’s platform is staffed by fully qualified medical professionals, ensuring quality medical advice and prescription accuracy for patients nationwide.

The e-script implementation is part of the company’s initiatives to elevate digital health transformation in Australia. This move is part of a sustained national effort to integrate digital healthcare technology within public health services, improve healthcare delivery efficiency, and maintain high-quality patient outcomes.

About NextClinic

NextClinic provides digital healthcare services designed to improve patient convenience, accessibility, and healthcare efficiency across Australia. The company offers online medical consultations, electronic prescriptions, digital medical certificates, and telehealth solutions that are compliant with national healthcare standards. By eliminating the need for unnecessary in-person consultations, NextClinic aims to streamline healthcare experiences while ensuring regulatory compliance and patient trust.

