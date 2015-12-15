OptimizeRx Corporation Announces Plan for Additional Board of Directors Refreshment

WALTHAM, Mass., April 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, today announced that, as part of OptimizeRx’s ongoing process to refresh and expand its board of directors (the “Board”), it intends to appoint a new independent director to its Board of Directors during the second half of this year.

With the appointment of a new independent director in 2025, OptimizeRx will have refreshed its Board, which is currently comprised of five directors, with three new directors since 2020, including Catherine Klema who was added in 2024 and Gregory D. Wasson who was added in 2020. As it begins its process of identifying a new independent director, the Board will be seeking an individual who has relevant expertise and experience that complements the current Board members and furthers the execution of the Company’s strategy and value creation plans.

“We remain very excited about the progress we are making in executing our strategy to build new market share and drive profitable revenue growth under the leadership of our new CEO Steve Silvestro as we leverage OptimizeRx’s industry leadership position in addressing pharma’s most critical commercial challenges: improving brand visibility in an increasingly digital healthcare environment, reducing script abandonment rates, enhancing interoperability at the point of care, and supporting the shift toward complex specialty medications,” stated Lynn Vos, Chairperson of OptimizeRx’s Board of Directors. “As we strategically plan for our next phase of growth, we are committed to recruiting new independent and highly-qualified directors who have perspectives, insights, experiences, and skills that expand the depth and breadth of our Board and contribute to our ability to execute our value creation plans and support key initiatives.”

