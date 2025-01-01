Orezone Reports Q1-2025 Production and Hard Rock Expansion Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company” or “Orezone”) is pleased to announce its Q1-2025 gold production results and a construction update for the Stage I hard rock expansion at its Bomboré Gold Mine. All dollar amounts are in USD unless otherwise indicated and abbreviation “M” means million.

Q1-2025 Production Results

Gold production of 28,688 ounces

Gold sales of 28,943 ounces at an average realized price of $2,851 per ounce for sales of $82.5M

Quarter-end cash balance of $102.0M and senior debt of $65.2M after principal repayments of $4.8M in the quarter

Safety milestone of 20 million person-hours worked without a Loss Time Injury (“LTI”) achieved in March

Stage I Hard Rock Construction Update

Construction of the Stage I hard rock expansion remains ahead of schedule and on budget. First gold pour and mill commissioning on track for Q4-2025

Engineering is ahead of schedule with 85% progress to the end of March

Procurement is substantially complete with only minor bulk material top-ups outstanding

SAG mill major components are now onsite, well ahead of schedule for the longest lead items

Concrete works remain ahead of schedule with the dump pocket and SAG mill foundations significantly advanced, and CIL tank foundations complete

Structural/Mechanical/Piping contractor has mobilized and is progressing with CIL tank installation

Several mining areas for hard rock mining have now been readied in preparation for commencement of hard rock mining later this year

Completed first monthly hard rock expansion video, which can be viewed here

Patrick Downey, President & CEO stated, “Q1 was another solid operating quarter at Bomboré, with slightly lower than planned gold ounces produced as a result of re-scheduled mill maintenance. Mined tonnage was ahead of plan for the quarter, which keeps the Company well-positioned to achieve its 2025 production guidance of 115,000-130,000 ounces.

During the quarter, the Company achieved a major milestone of 20 million person-hours worked without a LTI. This industry leading safety record speaks to the exceptional effort on injury prevention by the entire Bomboré team which has instilled a pervasive, safety first, culture onsite.

Throughout the quarter, the Company made material progress advancing the Stage I hard rock expansion, with concrete foundations for the dump pocket and SAG mill significantly advanced, and CIL tank installation now underway. The Stage I hard rock expansion remains ahead of schedule and on budget, with first gold and mill commissioning on track for Q4-2025. Completion of the Stage I expansion will mark a material transformation in the Bomboré operation, with gold production forecasted to increase by approximately 45% from current levels to 170,000-185,000 ounces in 2026.

Further positioning the Company for a significant transformation, Orezone announced during the quarter that: (1) it is advancing a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”), with a target listing in mid-2025, and (2) is evaluating plans to accelerate the Stage II hard rock expansion to an overall 5.0 million tonnes per annum (“Mtpa”) two years ahead of schedule (see news release dated February 23, 2025). While subject to final Board approval, the Stage II expansion is forecasted to increase the overall gold production profile at Bomboré to 220,000-250,000 ounces per year. We also expect to release drill results from the P17S and P17 area in the coming weeks as we target the high-grade extensions of these highly prospective zones.”

Bomboré Q1-2025 Production Results (100% Basis)

Unit Q1-2025 Ore processed Tonnes 1,511,303 Ore grade Au g/t 0.67 Plant recovery % 87.9 Gold produced Au oz 28,688



Hard Rock Plant and Operations Overview

The 2.5Mtpa Stage I hard rock expansion is designed to process higher-grade hard rock ore. The expansion is independent of the adjacent 6.0Mtpa oxide plant but will utilize a number of shared services and infrastructure including the tailings storage facility, warehouses, administration complex, and technical services. The concentrated scope of the brownfield expansion significantly reduces schedule and budget risk in comparison to a new build, with the ramp-up to benefit from the well-established mining, processing, and maintenance teams onsite.

This Stage I expansion is scheduled for commissioning in Q4-2025 and as with the oxide plant, which had a nameplate capacity of 5.2Mtpa, the Company views the potential to achieve materially higher throughput rates than that of the 2.5Mtpa Stage I design.

With the strong price of gold, the Company continues to evaluate the timing of the Stage II hard rock expansion, which will increase the nameplate hard rock throughput to 5.0Mtpa, yielding a forecasted overall production profile of 225,000-250,000 ounces per year. With a 5.0Mtpa jaw crusher currently being installed in Stage I, the Stage II expansion will primarily consist of a ball mill, pebble crusher, thickener, four additional CIL tanks and a gold room upgrade. Consideration in the Stage I design and layout has been made to easily accommodate these Stage II additions.

Figure 1: Bomboré Processing Complex – Hard Rock Plant Layout (blue labels) Relative to Oxide Plant and Other Established Infrastructure (white labels)

Figure 2: Stage I Hard Rock Expansion – Major Plant Component Construction

