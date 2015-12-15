Pioneer AI Foundry Venture Partner, Cykel AI, Achieves Significant Market Traction

Over 200 Successful Product Demos with Early Adopters of the HR AI Agent

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 17, 2025) – Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) (“Pioneer” or the “Company“) is excited to announce that its venture partner, Cykel AI PLC (“Cykel“) (LSE: CYK), recently reported substantial early market engagement with Lucy, the Company’s autonomous AI recruitment agent, following its release in March 2025 announcing Lucy was available for hire. The Company has completed 200 product demonstrations across diverse industry sectors, with organisations now actively deploying Lucy as early adopters of the technology.

This milestone represents a strategic validation of Cykel’s market positioning and demonstrates growing recognition of the transformative potential of autonomous digital workers within recruitment workflows. Early users span recruitment agencies, in-house talent acquisition teams, and HR consultancies across the UK and US markets.

“The strong engagement and rapid adoption of Cykel’s platform and AI agents reflect a broader shift we’re seeing across industries – AI is no longer a future concept; it’s a present-day catalyst for transformation. This momentum validates our own thesis that AI agents are a critical next step in evolving how businesses operate. The launch of Lucy and Samson has been particularly exciting, as their early market traction illustrates how intelligent automation can unlock efficiency, scale, and competitive advantage. As organizations face increasing pressure to do more with less, we’re witnessing a fundamental shift: AI is becoming essential to streamline processes, reduce operational friction, and enable smarter decision-making at speed. At Pioneer AI Foundry, we’re proud to be at the forefront of this transformation, helping to shape the next chapter of enterprise innovation,” said Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer AI Foundry.

Early adopter feedback highlights several key value propositions driving adoption:

Operational efficiency: Users report significant reduction in time spent on repetitive recruitment tasks, with digital worker automation handling processes 24/7

Candidate quality improvement: Lucy’s AI-driven approach to personalised outreach and screening is yielding higher quality candidate shortlists

Cost effectiveness: At just £1.25/day, Lucy delivers an estimated 5-10x productivity enhancement compared to traditional recruitment methods

Seamless integration: Early implementations confirm Lucy's ability to integrate effectively with existing HR technology stacks

Cykel expects these early implementations to convert to larger commercial contracts in Q2 2025, in line with typical enterprise sales cycles. The robust pipeline of completed demonstrations could position Cykel for accelerated revenue growth as the market for digital workers continues to mature.

Recently, Cykel launched Samson, its AI research agent, further expanding the Company’s portfolio of specialised digital workers built on its proprietary TaskOS infrastructure.

ABOUT CYKEL AI

Cykel AI creates autonomous digital workers that perform complex business tasks without human supervision. The Company’s expanding portfolio includes Lucy (recruitment), Samson (research analysis), and Eve (sales), all built on TaskOS – Cykel’s proprietary AI agent infrastructure. Cykel’s digital workers operate alongside human teams, enabling businesses of all sizes to transform their operations at scale. For further information, please contact: investors@cykel.ai

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI is a next-generation agentic AI venture builder, primarily operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Crowdform – an AI agent technology and intellectual property development company. By leveraging a venture studio and technology incubator model, Pioneer AI develops and scales revenue-generating agentic-AI-driven technologies at the intersection of AI agents and DeFi/crypto, leveraging the Solana ecosystem.

In addition, Pioneer has formed successful partnerships with leading AI companies globally, with several projects fully deployed and in market delivered through operating companies in which Pioneer is a significant shareholder. These partnerships focus on the intersection of revenue-generating agentic AI and DeFi.

For additional information, visit www.p10neer.com or www.sedarplus.ca.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company’s control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

