RentRedi Launches “Chat 2.0” to Enhance Landlord-Tenant Communication

New In-App Messaging Feature Increases Transparency, Reduces Miscommunication, and Strengthens Landlord-Tenant Relationships

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RentRedi , the fastest-growing all-in-one property management software that makes renting easy for both landlords and renters, has launched Chat 2.0 , a robust new in-app messaging feature designed to enhance communication between landlords and renters. Chat 2.0 allows for real-time, two-way communication between landlords and tenants directly within the RentRedi app.

Responding to high demand from both landlords and tenants, RentRedi developed Chat 2.0 to create a more centralized, efficient, and seamless way for them to connect with each other. The new feature promotes a better renting experience for landlords and tenants by eliminating the need to rely on text threads, voicemails, or other disorganized methods of communication.

“Tenants were trying to use our support chat to reach their landlords, and landlords were telling us they needed a dedicated space to communicate within the app,” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO Ryan Barone. “Chat 2.0 is our answer to that. We built it to keep communication clear, centralized, and easy to find—so our customers can spend less time tracking down messages and more time focusing on what matters.”

Key benefits of Chat 2.0 include:

Centralized Messaging : Messaging is available in the RentRedi mobile app and on the RentRedi website, meeting customers needs on their preferred platform. Conversations stay within the RentRedi platform, so messages aren’t lost in personal text threads.

: Messaging is available in the RentRedi mobile app and on the RentRedi website, meeting customers needs on their preferred platform. Conversations stay within the RentRedi platform, so messages aren’t lost in personal text threads. Easy Search Functionality : Landlords can search chats by property, unit, or tenant name. Tenants can search by property and unit.

: Landlords can search chats by property, unit, or tenant name. Tenants can search by property and unit. Push Notifications : Landlords and tenants receive mobile push notifications for new messages to ensure nothing slips through the cracks.

: Landlords and tenants receive mobile push notifications for new messages to ensure nothing slips through the cracks. Improved Organization : Message history is stored in one place, making it easier to revisit previous discussions.

: Message history is stored in one place, making it easier to revisit previous discussions. Team Access : Teammates with global access or access to the “notifications” module can send messages, making collaboration across teams seamless.

: Teammates with global access or access to the “notifications” module can send messages, making collaboration across teams seamless. Stronger Relationships: Better communication fosters better landlord-tenant relationships—ultimately benefiting both sides.

Chat 2.0 was designed to solve common communication breakdowns reported by landlords, such as tenants leaving them poor ratings due to the lack of communication, delays in resolving lease issues, payment disputes, application updates, maintenance requests falling through the cracks, and the overall frustration and confusion caused by relying on outside messaging platforms or forgotten email threads.

A RentRedi customer reveled at the feature in a recent review, writing: “I can communicate about technician arrivals or repairs or emergencies even while I am away in another state! Being able to get real-time updates from the tenants is priceless. I also like that I don’t have to give my personal phone number out to all the tenants and my maintenance manager can communicate with me or whomever is available at that time.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to improving the landlord-tenant experience, RentRedi will soon add the ability to attach documents and photos to chat messages—making Chat 2.0 an even more versatile tool for property management.

Chat 2.0 is now live and available for all RentRedi users. See the feature in action on RentRedi’s YouTube Channel .

About RentRedi

RentRedi offers an award-winning, comprehensive property management platform that simplifies the renting process for landlords and renters by automating and streamlining processes. Landlords can quickly grow their rental businesses by using RentRedi’s all-in-one web and mobile app to collect rent, list and market vacancies, find and screen tenants, sign leases, and manage maintenance and accounting. Tenants enjoy the convenience and benefits of RentRedi’s easy-to-use mobile app that allows them to pay rent, set up auto-pay, build credit by reporting rent payments to all three major credit bureaus, prequalify and sign leases, and submit 24/7 maintenance requests.

Founded in 2016, RentRedi is VC-backed and a proven leader in the PropTech market. The company ranks No. 180 on the Inc. 5000 list and No. 13 on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list. It was also named an Inc. Power Partner in 2023 and 2024, and to Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech list in 2024, as well as HousingWire’s Tech100 list in 2025. To date, RentRedi has more than $28 billion in assets under management with nearly 200,000 landlords and tenants using the platform. The company partners with technology leaders such as Zillow, TransUnion, Experian, Equifax, Realtor.com, Lessen, Thumbtack, Plaid, and Stripe to create the best customer experience possible. For more information visit RentRedi.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddce0b6b-4615-4175-b38d-00cb2e6ef316.

