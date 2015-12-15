Sagtec Global Expands Product Portfolio with AI Chatbot Service to Strengthen F&B Market Penetration

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) (“Sagtec” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customizable software solutions, today announced the launch of its AI-powered chatbot service, designed to elevate customer interaction and improve operational efficiency for F&B businesses in Malaysia.

Seamlessly integrated with Sagtec’s point-of-sale (POS) and online ordering platforms, the new AI chatbot enables restaurants, cafes, and food chains to deploy intelligent virtual assistants capable of engaging with customers in real time. These AI-driven bots are designed to streamline operations by managing customer inquiries, processing orders, handling reservations, promoting offers, and collecting feedback – all through digital touchpoints such as web chat and popular messaging platforms.

Sagtec will commence onboarding selected F&B partners in May 2025, with a nationwide rollout across Malaysia planned for the third quarter of the year. Looking ahead, the company will also extend the AI Chatbot service into regional markets, starting with Indonesia and followed by expansion into neighboring countries such as Singapore and Thailand.

Key features of the AI Chatbot include:

Smart Ordering Handling: Accept and manage delivery and pickup orders through WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and integrated web chat channels.

Accept and manage delivery and pickup orders through WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and integrated web chat channels. Reservation and Queue Management: Automated table bookings and provide real-time updates on waiting times to enhance customer experience and optimize in-store operations.

Automated table bookings and provide real-time updates on waiting times to enhance customer experience and optimize in-store operations. Menu Guidance and Promotions: Instantly respond to inquiries about menu items, allergens, and pricing, while promoting current promotions and high-margin offerings.

Instantly respond to inquiries about menu items, allergens, and pricing, while promoting current promotions and high-margin offerings. Customer Support and Feedback Collection: Provide immediate responses to frequently asked questions and gather valuable post-meal feedback to drive service improvements and customer satisfaction.

The launch comes at a pivotal time for Malaysia’s F&B industry. According to Mordor Intelligence, the Malaysian food service market is projected to grow from approximately US$15 billion in 2025 to US$28 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.26%. In parallel, the online food delivery segment is expected to reach US$3.2 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 9.62% projected through 2029.

This rapid growth is being fueled by shifting consumer behavior, with an increasing preference for convenience and digital-first experiences. Mobile apps have become the preferred method for placing food orders, further reinforcing the need for intelligent, automated customer engagement solutions.

As customer retention remains a key driver of success in the food industry, this digital transformation is unlocking new opportunities for innovation. Sagtec’s AI chatbot positions the company – and its F&B clients – at the forefront of this evolution, enabling them to deliver personalized, responsive service while optimizing resources and boosting revenue.

“As customer expectations evolve and digital engagement becomes a cornerstone of the F&B experience, automation is no longer a future trend – it’s a present-day necessity. Our AI chatbot service is designed to empower F&B businesses to deliver seamless, real-time customer support while improving operational efficiency. This launch marks a significant step forward in our mission to drive digital transformation across the industry, starting with Malaysia and expanding across Southeast Asia,” said Kevin Ng, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sagtec.

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec is a leading provider of customizable software solutions, primarily serving the Food & Beverage (F&B) sector. The Company also offers software development, data management, and social media management to enhance operational efficiency across various industries, including Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs). Additionally, Sagtec operates power-bank charging stations at 300 locations across Malaysia through its subsidiary, CL Technology (International) Sdn Bhd.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://www.sagtec-global.com/.

Contact Information:

Sagtec Global Limited Contact:

Ng Chen Lok

Chairman, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone +6011-6217 3661

Email: info@sagtec-global.com