Spiking and Searce Join Forces to Launch Cutting-Edge SaaS Solution on Google Cloud Marketplace

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – April 25, 2025) – Spiking, a leading fintech innovator, has partnered with Searce to launch a cutting-edge software as a service (SaaS) solution on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

This collaboration combines Spiking’s financial analytics and Searce’s technical consulting expertise. The result is TradeGPT, an advanced AI solution with Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) capabilities, being made available on the Google Cloud Marketplace.

Dr. Clemen Chiang, CEO of Aly Pte. Ltd. (Spiking), said: “By developing TradeGPT and enhancing it with RAG capabilities, we’re delivering unparalleled value to our users-combining real-time data insights with Google Cloud’s open, secure-by-design, and planet-scale infrastructure. Our collaboration with Searce exemplifies our mission to empower wealth creation through innovation.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Spiking to bring this visionary project to life. Our team’s expertise in cloud architecture and machine learning, paired with Google Cloud’s workload-optimized infrastructure, has enabled us to fast-track the deployment of a world-class SaaS solution. This collaboration showcases Searce’s commitment toward co-innovating with our clients to ‘Futurify’ their businesses, driving real business outcomes,” said Yash Thakker, Director of Solutions Consulting, Searce.

Driving fintech innovation

Searce is providing services and expertise primarily in software engineering and machine learning. Implementing RAG on an Elasticsearch database hosted on Google Cloud enables TradeGPT to deliver real-time, contextually-rich financial insights. The solution was developed within eight weeks under the AI Cloud Take-Off (AI CTO) pilot program by Google Cloud and Singapore’s Economic Development Board (EDB).

Spiking’s SaaS solution has since been made available on the Google Cloud Marketplace. Over three weeks, Searce’s cloud architects and engineers have ensured seamless onboarding, API integration, and an optimized customer experience. Supported by EDB, this collaboration cements Spiking’s position as a fintech leader.

Advancing Financial Technology

This collaboration delivers cutting-edge financial tools worldwide. Underpinned by Google Cloud infrastructure and enhanced with RAG, TradeGPT offers advanced market analysis, personalized insights, and real-time notifications-setting a new benchmark for fintech innovation.

For more information about Spiking’s SaaS solution on Google Cloud Marketplace, visit www.spiking.com or contact info@spiking.com.

About Spiking

Spiking, through Aly Pte. Ltd., is a Singapore-based fintech innovator dedicated to revolutionizing wealth creation. With its flagship product, TradeGPT, Spiking empowers users with actionable financial insights powered by advanced technology. Learn more at https://spiking.com.

About Searce

Searce is an AI-powered, engineering-led modern tech consultancy that empowers clients to futurify by delivering real business outcomes. Visit www.searce.com for more details.

