Strengthening Hong Kong-Zhejiang Ties: The Hong Kong Investment Promotion – Zhejiang Ningbo Forum

HONG KONG, Apr 26, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – The Hong Kong Investment Promotion Conference – Zhejiang Ningbo Forum cum Ningbo-Hong Kong Economic Co-operation Forum, co-organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the Hong Kong SAR (HKSAR) Government and Ningbo Municipal People’s Government, was held Friday, Apr. 25, at the Shangri-La Hotel, Ningbo. The event attracted over 600 government and business leaders who discussed collaboration opportunities among Zhejiang, Ningbo and Hong Kong.

The event was held on the 20th anniversary of the Ningbo-Hong Kong Economic Co-operation Forum. Hong Kong’s business advantages were highlighted to Zhejiang government officials as well as business leaders from the finance, supply chain, innovation and technology and professional services sectors. In addition to fostering Zhejiang-Hong Kong and Ningbo-Hong Kong collaboration, Zhejiang enterprises were encouraged to leverage Hong Kong’s platform to explore opportunities.

The Forum’s opening ceremony was hosted by Mayor of Ningbo and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Ningbo Municipal Government Tang Feifan this morning, with speeches delivered by the HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee, Executive Vice Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council Zhou Ji, Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Xie Shaofeng, Chief Risk Officer and Director General of the Department of Public Offering Supervision of the China Securities Regulatory Commission Yan Bojin, Vice Governor of Zhejiang Provincial Government Lu Shan, Standing Member of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee and Secretary of the CPC Ningbo Municipal Committee Peng Jiaxue and HKTDC Chairman Dr Peter K N Lam.

In his speech, Mr Lee said: “The Hong Kong SAR Government and the HKTDC established a high value-added supply chain service mechanism at the end of last year to help mainland enterprises set up international or regional headquarters in Hong Kong to manage offshore trade and supply chains. Hong Kong has robust international trade networks and rich expertise, diverse talent and world-class professional services. We are well positioned to offer mainland enterprises new supply chain services and lead these businesses in exploring emerging markets, breaking through the US blockade.”

Mr Zhou stated that the historical ties between Zhejiang and Hong Kong are long-standing, with the two regions sharing close personal relations, cultural connections and commercial linkages. Hong Kong is Zhejiang’s largest source of foreign investment, the largest partner in trade in services and second-largest destination for Zhejiang’s overseas investments. By the end of 2024, Hong Kong has established over 30,000 enterprises in Zhejiang, while Zhejiang had invested in over 3,000 enterprises in Hong Kong. The mutually beneficial collaboration between Zhejiang and Hong Kong is an exemplary model of regional cooperation between the mainland and Hong Kong.

Mr Xie stated that Zhejiang’s digital economy is vibrant, with outstanding advantages in industry agglomeration and strong momentum in developing industry and information technology. Ningbo and Hong Kong are both international port cities, sharing a close bond, human connection and commercial ties, with a long-standing history of interaction between the two places. Looking towards the future, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will continue to support Ningbo and Hong Kong in strengthening exchange and cooperation, promoting complementary advantages to make new and greater contributions to ensure the prosperity of Hong Kong’s economy and the nation’s modernisation.

Mr Yan said that the China Securities Regulatory Commission fully supports mainland enterprises listing in Hong Kong. In March 2023, the China Securities Regulatory Commission implemented new regulations for overseas listings and established a regulatory coordination mechanism with various ministries. Since implementing the new rules, 141 mainland enterprises have completed the filing process for listing in Hong Kong, including 19 enterprises from Zhejiang. Among these, 13 Zhejiang enterprises and one Ningbo enterprise have completed their listing. These companies are involved in key sectors, such as information technology, biomedicine and consumer goods, contributing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange ranking fourth globally in IPOs in 2024.

He pointed out that the next step for the China Securities Regulatory Commission is to continue improving the institutional mechanism to provide a more transparent, efficient and predictable regulatory environment for overseas listings by enterprises.

Mr Lu remarked that Hong Kong would become a “super navigator” for Zhejiang’s globalisation efforts, while Zhejiang would become Hong Kong’s best partner.

He said: “In terms of deepening economic cooperation, Zhejiang enterprises can leverage Hong Kong’s international platform to further expand into global markets and enhance their brand visibility. Hong Kong enterprises can also increase their investments in Zhejiang and Ningbo to share the benefits of Mainland China’s economic development. In the technology field, we see joint efforts by research institutions and enterprises from both sides, and we believe that more technological innovation and industrialisation will be achieved in both regions.”

Mr Peng stated that for many years, members of Hong Kong’s Ningbo community have been contributing to the development of Hong Kong and the nation, creating many inspiring stories of patriotism showing love for their hometown and showcasing entrepreneurial innovation.

He noted: “In recent years, cooperation between Ningbo and Hong Kong has been greatly advanced and continuously deepened, yielding fruitful results. For the people of Ningbo, Hong Kong is not only the world-renowned ‘Pearl of the Orient’, but also a vital force driving Ningbo’s reform, opening up, and modernisation. It is a place of deep emotional connections and an opportunity-rich city linking us to the wider world. Ningbo will strive to elevate Ningbo-Hong Kong cooperation to new heights.”

Dr Lam said: “This event showcased Hong Kong’s unique advantages as an international business hub and explored how Zhejiang enterprises, particularly those from Ningbo, can leverage our business platform and partner with our expert professional services to optimise their operations and accelerate their global expansion.”

Following the opening ceremony, Deputy Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government Michael Wong introduced Hong Kong’s advantages, encouraging Zhejiang enterprises to utilise Hong Kong’s platform to connect with international markets. He noted that since 2022, over 80 key enterprises have established themselves or expanded their operations in Hong Kong, with 80% coming from Mainland China, including many leading companies across fields, such as AI and robotics, data science, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, life and health technology and fintech.

Mr Wong said: “In this era, in which the global economy and international trade face significant challenges, we need to unite and work together more than ever. In Hong Kong, we will leverage our strengths to meet the nation’s needs and actively integrate into the country’s overall development. We hope to join hands with mainland enterprises to create a better tomorrow.”

In her keynote speech, Casa Bauhinia Co-Founder Prof Anna Pao Sohmen shared insights on future Zhejiang (Ningbo) – Hong Kong collaboration. She stated that Hong Kong enjoys a long-standing legal system, an open free market and an excellent strategic location, and with the enterprising spirit of Ningbo enterprises, they can surely create golden opportunities. She said: “The pragmatic and open approach of Ningbo, combined with Hong Kong’s ‘Lion Rock spirit’ and can-do approach, will certainly lead to breakthroughs.”

During the event, Invest Hong Kong signed MOUs with 12 Zhejiang (including Ningbo) enterprise representatives, advancing key Zhejiang-Hong Kong and Ningbo-Hong Kong collaboration projects.

On Thursday, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee and Secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee Wang Hao attended the First Plenary Session of the Hong Kong/Zhejiang Co-operation Conference. The Zhejiang/Hong Kong co-operation mechanism was established during the conference, marking a new chapter for comprehensive exchange and collaboration between the two regions. At the meeting, the two governments signed MoUs on 13 key areas, covering 51 projects. One MoU signed between HKTDC and the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province outlined aims for the HKTDC to proactively encourage Hong Kong businesses to invest and expand in Zhejiang, and to also organise trade delegations from various sectors to visit Zhejiang. The two counterparts will continue to explore new areas of trade collaboration to promote high-quality development.

During the panel discussion on Friday, distinguished guests – including Chairman of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation Dr Sunny Chai, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Bonnie Chan; and Chief Executive Officer of the Airport Authority Hong Kong Vivian Cheung – exchanged thoughts on collaboration opportunities in finance, I&T and supply chain. Executive Director and Co-President of Tigermed Hao Wu also shared his company’s success in achieving international growth by leveraging Hong Kong’s platform.

The three thematic roundtable sessions held in the afternoon attracted numerous enterprises. Focusing on topics such as listing in Hong Kong, opportunities for innovation and technology companies, and cross-border supply chain management, the sessions brought together institutions and businesses from Hong Kong and Zhejiang for in-depth and targeted discussions on future collaborations.

During the event, HKTDC, Invest Hong Kong and the Immigration Department of the HKSAR Government set up consultation booths to provide professional advisory services to attendees.

The forum has become an important platform for deepening Zhejiang-Hong Kong collaboration, enabling more mainland enterprises to leverage Hong Kong’s business advantages and partner with its professional services sector to expand globally.

Photo download: https://bit.ly/3GonfSl

HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee (seventh left), Executive Vice Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council Zhou Ji (sixth left), Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Xie Shaofeng (fifth right), Chief Risk Officer and Director General of the Department of Public Offering Supervision of the China Securities Regulatory Commission Yan Bojin (fourth left), Vice Governor of Zhejiang Provincial Government Lu Shan (fifth left), Standing Member of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee and Secretary of the CPC Ningbo Municipal Committee Peng Jiaxue (sixth right), Mayor of Ningbo and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Ningbo Municipal Government Tang Feifan (second left), HKTDC Chairman Dr Peter K N Lam (third right) and HKTDC Executive Director Margaret Fong (first right) attended Hong Kong Investment Promotion Conference – Zhejiang Ningbo Forum cum Ningbo-Hong Kong Economic Co-operation Forum today HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee Executive Vice Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council Zhou Ji Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Xie Shaofeng Chief Risk Officer and Director General of the Department of Public Offering Supervision of the China Securities Regulatory Commission Yan Bojin Vice Governor of Zhejiang Provincial Government Lu Shan Standing Member of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee and Secretary of the CPC Ningbo Municipal Committee Peng Jiaxue HKTDC Chairman Dr Peter K N Lam Deputy Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government Michael Wong Co-founder of Casa Bauhinia Prof Anna Pao Sohmen During the panel discussion, distinguished guests, including Chairman of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation Dr Sunny Chai (2nd left), Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Bonnie Chan (2nd right); and Chief Executive Officer of the Airport Authority Hong Kong Vivian Cheung (1st right), exchanged thoughts on collaboration opportunities in finance, I&T and supply chain During the event, Invest Hong Kong signed MOUs with 12 Zhejiang enterprise representatives, advancing key Zhejiang-Hong Kong and Ningbo-Hong Kong collaboration projects. HKTDC, Invest Hong Kong and the Immigration Department of the HKSAR Government set up consultation booths to provide professional advisory services to attendees



