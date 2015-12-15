Titan.ium Platform Launches Professional Services Catalog, Helps Network Operators Optimize Infrastructure

Portfolio offers tailored deployments, customization, consulting, and training

LOWELL, Mass., March 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Titan.ium Platform today announced its Professional Services Catalog designed to help network operators streamline infrastructure deployment, enhance customization, and optimize operational efficiency. The new catalog defines the services portfolio for predictable outcomes and cost-effective engagements with global clients.

As telecommunications providers navigate increasing pressure to cut costs and boost efficiency, a recent McKinsey report underscores the critical role of IT excellence in driving innovation and operational effectiveness. Addressing these industry demands, Titan.ium offers customers highly-skilled resources to deliver a value-driven suite of professional services.

“Our Professional Services Catalog is designed to meet the evolving needs of network operators as they modernize to cloud-native technologies,” said Bruno Lacoste, CEO, Titan.ium Platform. “By providing tailored, high-quality support, our services complement Titan.ium’s technology, enabling operators to drive long-term growth and operational agility.”

While historically Titan.ium has offered fully-customized professional services to customers such as BT, Deutsche Telekom, Nokia, Verizon, Vodafone, and others, the new Professional Services Catalog offers clearly-defined packages with standardized deliverables, providing greater predictability for project scheduling, and reduced lead times for service implementation.

“Our comprehensive service catalog has been meticulously crafted in collaboration with our long-term clients,” said Euan Kerr, head of professional services, Titan.ium Platform. “Their feedback, encompassing both current requirements and their aspirations for the future, has been instrumental in shaping our service catalog. Such collaboration with customers allows us to accelerate service delivery, and reduce operational complexity, creating competitive advantages. Our success isn’t measured by just project metrics, but by the tangible value we create for our customers, now and in the years to come.”

The catalog is structured across four key service areas that complement the company’s portfolio of platforms and applications.

Standard Deployment Services: Accelerated and predictable deployment of Titan.ium solutions.

Accelerated and predictable deployment of Titan.ium solutions. Customization & Innovation Services: Tailored enhancements to meet unique network requirements.

Tailored enhancements to meet unique network requirements. Consultancy Services: Expert guidance to optimize infrastructure, operational strategies, and integration.

Expert guidance to optimize infrastructure, operational strategies, and integration. Training Services: Knowledge transfer programs to enable customers to proactively maintain their deployments and troubleshoot issues autonomously.

Titan.ium’s Professional Services Catalog is designed to help operators navigate the complexities of network transformation and cloud-native deployment with flexible pricing models that include both fixed-cost and time-and-materials (T&M) options. Titan.ium’s Professional Services Catalog offerings are immediately available.

About Titan.ium Platform

Titan.ium Platform is a leader in signaling, routing, subscriber data management, and security software and services. Our solutions, which are deployed in more than 80 countries by over 180 companies, including eight of the world’s top 10 communications service providers, are a testament to our industry leadership. Titan.ium supports any network, domain, signaling protocol, and infrastructure with advanced routing capabilities and a unified end-user experience. For more information, please visit https://titaniumplatform.com .

Glenn Rossman

glenn@eckertcomms.com

914-623-8354