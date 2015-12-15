Unlock the Future of Cybersecurity at the OpenSSL Conference 2025 in Prague

NEWARK, Del., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The OpenSSL Corporation and the OpenSSL Foundation are proud to announce the OpenSSL Conference 2025, taking place from October 7 to 9, 2025, in Prague, Czech Republic, at the Vienna House by Wyndham Diplomat Prague. This landmark event will bring together a global community of cryptography experts, legal professionals, developers, and open-source contributors for three days of in-depth discussions, technical insights, and cross-disciplinary networking.

Call for Papers Open Now!

Do you have real-world experience, new research, or unique insights related to the OpenSSL Library?

Submit your proposal by May 31, 2025 to help shape the agenda of this inaugural conference.

Submit Your Proposal Now

“The first-ever OpenSSL Conference brings our global community together to shape the future of open-source security. With four focused tracks and unique evening events in Prague, it is a chance to learn, connect, and celebrate the impact of the OpenSSL Library.”
Tim Hudson, President, OpenSSL Corporation

“The OpenSSL Conference will be a unique opportunity to meet up with and hear speakers from a broad array of backgrounds who are experts in the cryptography and security field. This Conference is ideal for a wide range of professionals and open source enthusiasts alike.” – Matt Caswell, President, OpenSSL Foundation

For more details and information, visit the OpenSSL Conference web or email us at info@openssl-conference.org.

