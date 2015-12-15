Unlock the Future of Cybersecurity at the OpenSSL Conference 2025 in Prague
NEWARK, Del., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The OpenSSL Corporation and the OpenSSL Foundation are proud to announce the OpenSSL Conference 2025, taking place from October 7 to 9, 2025, in Prague, Czech Republic, at the Vienna House by Wyndham Diplomat Prague. This landmark event will bring together a global community of cryptography experts, legal professionals, developers, and open-source contributors for three days of in-depth discussions, technical insights, and cross-disciplinary networking.
Call for Papers Open Now!
Do you have real-world experience, new research, or unique insights related to the OpenSSL Library?
Submit your proposal by May 31, 2025 to help shape the agenda of this inaugural conference.
“The first-ever OpenSSL Conference brings our global community together to shape the future of open-source security. With four focused tracks and unique evening events in Prague, it is a chance to learn, connect, and celebrate the impact of the OpenSSL Library.”
— Tim Hudson, President, OpenSSL Corporation
“The OpenSSL Conference will be a unique opportunity to meet up with and hear speakers from a broad array of backgrounds who are experts in the cryptography and security field. This Conference is ideal for a wide range of professionals and open source enthusiasts alike.” – Matt Caswell, President, OpenSSL Foundation
For more details and information, visit the OpenSSL Conference web or email us at info@openssl-conference.org.