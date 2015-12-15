VelocityEHS Joins National Safety Council TechHub Marketplace

Connecting VelocityEHS with Companies Seeking Trusted Safety Technology Providers

CHICAGO, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VelocityEHS, the global leader in EHS & ESG software solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in the NSC TechHub Marketplace, a new online directory from the National Safety Council (NSC) designed to help companies easily find and connect with trusted safety technology providers.

The TechHub Marketplace streamlines the process for businesses seeking technology solutions tailored to their unique safety risks.

Organizations can browse provider listings, filter results by technology type, hazard focus, use applications, and access insights from partners and sponsors, including white papers, case studies, webinars, and more, all on the latest advancements in workplace safety.

“Our mission at VelocityEHS is to simplify complex EHS challenges through innovative technology,” said Matt Airhart, CEO of VelocityEHS. “By joining the NSC TechHub Marketplace, we’re making it easier for organizations to discover and implement cutting-edge solutions that enhance workplace safety and sustainability.”

“At NSC, we work closely with companies to identify technologies that reduce risk in their workplaces,” said Emily Whitcomb, Director of Innovation at the National Safety Council. “With the TechHub Marketplace, we can now take employers through the next logical step—connecting them with top-tier technology providers. This is a game-changer in our mission to save lives.”

How VelocityEHS Helps Organizations Solve Safety Challenges

VelocityEHS provides businesses with intuitive, data-driven solutions to proactively manage risk, protect employees, and improve overall workplace health and safety. The Ergonomics Solution, highlighted in the NSC TechHub Marketplace, support EHS professionals in building safer, more sustainable workplaces:

AI-Powered Ergonomics: Many workplace injuries stem from poor ergonomics. Velocity’s motion-capture AI technology helps businesses identify risks before they become injuries, enabling early intervention and continuous improvement. This innovation has earned VelocityEHS a perfect 3.0/3.0 score for Ergonomics in the Verdantix 2025 EHS Green Quadrant analysis.

Patented Innovation: VelocityEHS holds multiple U.S. patents for its pioneering use of AI and machine learning in Ergonomics software. These include breakthrough methods for root-cause analysis, natural language processing, and computer vision techniques, allowing organizations to quickly analyze worker exertion levels from simple video footage.

Additional VelocityEHS Capabilities

In addition to the TechHub-listed offerings, VelocityEHS delivers a broader range of capabilities, some include:

The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform : A unified suite of solutions that simplifies how companies manage Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk—helping them stay compliant and reduce incidents with greater efficiency.

: A unified suite of solutions that simplifies how companies manage Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk—helping them stay compliant and reduce incidents with greater efficiency. Market-leading Chemicals Management Software : Recognized by independent research firm Verdantix for its advanced technology, enabling medium- to high-risk companies to streamline chemical management workflows and exceed compliance requirements.

: Recognized by independent research firm Verdantix for its advanced technology, enabling medium- to high-risk companies to streamline chemical management workflows and exceed compliance requirements. AI-Powered Contractor Safety Feature: A groundbreaking feature that automates contractor verification processes, flags risks, and provides intelligent recommendations. This solution helps ensure compliance with safety standards while reducing administrative burden—delivering up to 70%-time savings over traditional contractor management methods.

To learn more about VelocityEHS, visit www.EHS.com.

Learn more about the NSC TechHub Marketplace at www.nsc.org/techhub.

About VelocityEHS

Relied on by more than 10 million users worldwide to drive operational excellence and achieve outstanding outcomes, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS & ESG technology. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform is the definitive gold standard, delivering best-in-class software solutions for managing Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk. In addition, Velocity offers world-class applications for Contractor Safety & Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and ESG.

The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any other EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2025 Green Quadrant Analysis, VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision. Its privacy and security protocols, which include SOC2 Type II attestation, are among the most stringent in the industry.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

About the National Safety Council

NSC is America’s leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway, and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

