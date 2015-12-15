Ynvisible Engages Plutus for European Marketing Expansion, Announces Investor Webinar, and Highlights Global Manufacturing Advantage Amid U.S. Tariffs

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 11, 2025) – Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (the “Company” or “Ynvisible“), a leader in sustainable printed e-paper display technology, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Plutus Invest & Consulting GmbH (“Plutus“) to provide certain marketing and investor awareness services on behalf of the Company, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V“) and other applicable legislation, subject to the approval of the TSX-V. The Company also invites investors and stakeholders to an upcoming live webinar on April 30, and provides commentary on its global manufacturing strategy, in light of recent U.S. tariff developments.

European Marketing Partnership

Under the terms of the marketing services agreement dated April 9, 2025, Plutus will provide marketing and communications services to Ynvisible for a 12-month term ending on April 8, 2026. The services provided by Plutus will be consulting services with the Company’s management relating to advertising, marketing, PR strategies and building investor awareness of the Company through Plutus’s network in the European markets. Ynvisible has agreed to pay Plutus a fee of up to €200,000, subject to adjustment and early termination factors. Plutus is a German company and is an arm’s length party to the Company. To the best of the Company’s knowledge, neither Plutus nor any non-arm’s length parties to Plutus own any securities of the Company and do not have any right to acquire any securities of the Company as at the date hereof.

Investor Webinar – April 30, 2025

Ynvisible will host a live investor webinar on April 30, 2025, at 4:00 PM CET / 10:00 AM EST.

Webinar Highlights:

Product development and commercialization

Customer acquisition and traction

Strategic growth plans through 2028

The presentation will be led by CEO Ramin Heydarpour and members of the executive team, who will provide insights into Ynvisible’s sustainable and ultra-low-power display technology, and how it is being integrated into next-generation smart products.

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JW1qXagfQo2injmwOC01bA

U.S. Tariff Impact & Global Supply Chain Resilience

In response to recent tariff increases implemented by the United States on select imported goods, Ynvisible affirms that its manufacturing and supply chain operations remain unaffected. The Company maintains strategic manufacturing partnerships with operations in Europe, Asia and the United States, enabling efficient production and delivery to global customers.

Ynvisible sources its materials from Europe and Asia, and, with multi-region manufacturing capabilities, the Company is well-positioned to navigate international trade changes while maintaining consistent delivery and cost-efficiency for its customers.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible’s printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking” statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expectations of management regarding the arrangement with Plutus, provision of services by Plutus, payment of compensation to Plutus and TSX-V approval of the agreement with Plutus. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include: that the TSX-V may not accept the agreement with Plutus, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required approvals, and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, including those described in the Company’s most recently filed Management’s Discussion and Analysis.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the management of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248176