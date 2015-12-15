YXT.com Rebrands as Radnova and Launches AI-Enabled Enterprise Productivity Solutions

SUZHOU, China, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YXT.com Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YXT) (“YXT.com” or the “Company”), a provider of AI-enabled enterprise productivity solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed a strategic rebranding initiative, adopting the “Radnova” name for its potential international operations. YXT.com operates its business in China through Jiangsu Radnova Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd. (formerly Jiangsu Yunxuetang Network Technology Co., Ltd.). The “Radnova” trademark will be used for the Company’s future international operations, symbolizing its transition from a China-focused e-learning company to a global AI-enabled enterprise productivity solutions provider.

This strategic rebranding comes amid rapid transformation in the enterprise AI market. The global AI agent market is projected to grow significantly in the future, with many professionals already using AI agents in work environments. The Company announced this strategic move at a launch event in Beijing, positioning Radnova to expand beyond digital learning into the broader enterprise productivity space.

The Company’s rebranding is built on proven internal AI implementation since 2018, when it first began applying AI technologies to its operations. Currently, AI technology has been integrated into 90% of the Company’s core positions, yielding measurable improvements. The intelligent customer service system now achieves 100% user coverage with a 94.8% self-resolution rate. These practical applications directly inform Radnova’s enterprise solutions.

“In the process of enterprise intelligent transformation, humans and AI will form a double-helix symbiotic relationship,” said Mr. Xiaoyan Lu, Director, Founder, and Chairman of the Board of YXT.com. “Building collaborative productivity between people and AI has become an unstoppable trend of our era. Authoritative data shows that the rapid adoption of AI work assistants and intelligent agent-based applications has become the definitive path for enterprise intelligent transformation. Our transformation journey that began within our own operations now extends to helping enterprises worldwide build this ‘human + AI’ collaborative productivity model.”

Building on this expertise, Radnova is launching four AI-powered solution categories: Intelligent Talent Management, Agent Services, Knowledge Base systems, and Work Assistants. The Intelligent Talent Management solution has demonstrated a 67% improvement in talent management efficiency, while the Agent Services platform accelerates intelligent transformation by enabling organizations to build and deploy AI agents efficiently, and has helped reduce customer issue resolution time by 75% through its intelligent customer service application. The Enterprise Knowledge Base systems transform proprietary knowledge into unique productivity assets, creating distinctive competitive advantages for organizations. Work Assistants, particularly for sales teams, have shortened sales cycle time and improved coaching efficiency. These integrated solutions reflect the Company’s vision of human-AI collaboration and position Radnova as a pioneer in enterprise intelligence transformation, ready to serve organizations worldwide.

As part of its global expansion, the Company has established a new entity in Singapore to serve as a headquarters for its overseas business to be conducted in the future. This strategic location will enable YXT.com to better serve and expand into international markets.

About YXT.com

YXT.com (NASDAQ: YXT) is a technology company focusing on enterprise productivity solutions. With a mission to “Empower people and organization development through technology,” The Company strives to become the supreme provider in building and boosting enterprise productivity by combining over a decade of experience in tech-enabled talent learning and development and with AI-augmented task copilots and unleashing the power of knowledge and synergy. Since its inception, YXT.com has supported and received recognition from numerous Global and China Fortune 500 companies.

YXT.com operates its business in China through “Jiangsu Radnova Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd.,” formerly known as “Jiangsu Yunxuetang Network Technology Co., Ltd.”. YXT.com has established an entity in Singapore to serve as a headquarter for its overseas business to be conducted in the future, with the “Radnova” trademark to serve international markets.

