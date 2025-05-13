ACCESS Newswire to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on May 13, 2025

ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSE American:ACCS), an industry-leading communications company, today announced it will host a conference call and live webcast on May 13, 2025, at 9:00am Eastern Time to discuss the results of the first quarter 2025.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: May 13, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. eastern time

Toll & Toll Free: 973-528-0011 | 888-506-0062

Access Code: 169180

Live Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2667/52259

Conference Call Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 1 hour after the completion of the live event.

Toll & Toll free: 919-882-2331 | 877-481-4010

Passcode: 52259

Web replay & Transcript: https://investors.accessnewswire.com/events-presentations

About ACCESS Newswire Inc.

We are ACCESS Newswire, a globally trusted Public Relations (PR) and Investor Relations (IR) solutions provider. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and value-driven offerings, ACCESS Newswire empowers brands to connect with their audiences where it matters most. From startups and scale-ups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, we ensure your most important moments make an impact and resonate with your audiences. To learn more visit www.accessnewswire.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believe,” “aim, ” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “prospects,” “outlook,” and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company’s forward-looking statements, please see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including but not limited to the discussion under “Risk Factors” therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/.

For Further Information:

ACCESS Newswire Inc.

Brian R. Balbirnie

919-481-4000

brianb@accessnewswire.com

Brett Maas

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

