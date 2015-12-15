AISIX Solutions Inc. Launches New Website Offering Wildfire Risk Solutions for Key Industries

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 28, 2025) – AISIX Solutions Inc., (TSXV: AISX) (OTC Pink: AISXF) (FSE: QT7) (“AISIX” or “the Company“), a wildfire risk assessment and analytics solutions provider, today unveiled its newly redesigned website at www.aisix.ca. The platform is now purpose-built to help industry professionals in insurance, government, engineering, finance, and natural resources discover sector-specific climate risk solutions, explore data-driven case studies, and request live product demos with ease.

AISIX’s wildfire intelligence tools-such as Wildfire 3.0, MineSafe Wildfire are now accessible through a simplified and intuitive digital experience. Visitors can explore how AISIX’s high-resolution climate risk datasets and APIs power mission-critical decisions for asset protection, regulatory reporting, and long-term resilience planning.

“Our goal is to make climate risk intelligence accessible, reliable, and defensible to those who need it most,” said Mihalis Belantis, CEO of AISIX Solutions Inc. “The new website makes it easier for decision-makers across sectors to engage with our solutions, see our models in action, and take meaningful steps toward wildfire resilience.”

Key Features of the New AISIX Website:

Industry Portals : Tailored content for Insurance, Government, Engineering, Finance, and Natural Resources sectors.

AISIX’s flagship product, Wildfire 3.0, continues to be Canada’s most advanced wildfire dataset, used to simulate over 30 million fires and forecast climate-adjusted burn probabilities through 2100. The platform’s proprietary models support everything from insurance underwriting and infrastructure planning to regulatory compliance and reporting.

Who Benefits:

Insurers : Understand property-level exposure and support underwriting with defensible, data-backed wildfire risk scores.

AISIX’s new online experience reflects its continued commitment to helping organizations proactively manage wildfire threats with scalable and explainable tools.

Explore the new site and book a demo today at www.aisix.ca.

For more information about AISIX Solutions Inc. and its climate risk solutions, please visit www.aisix.ca or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) at @AISIXSolutions or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/aisixsolutionsinc/.

About AISIX Solutions Inc.

AISIX Solutions Inc., is a climate risk and data-analytics solutions provider trusted by organizations seeking a more predictive future. Leveraging the advancements of artificial intelligence, data analytics, and risk assessment, AISIX Solutions Inc. is on a mission to provide auditable, explainable, and defensible assessments to help businesses and communities protect their property, assets, and infrastructure from wildfire-related risks. By empowering organizations with wildfire risk insights, AISIX Solutions Inc. aims to foster resilience and sustainability in the face of climate change.

Media Contact

media@aisix.ca

Investor Relations

investors@aisix.ca

