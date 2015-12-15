Aleran Software’s Digital Commerce Platform Is Certified by SAP as Built with SAP Business Technology Platform

Aleran’s connected commerce platform helps manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors accelerate sales and grow revenue by simplifying and orchestrating complex B2B sales

MINNEAPOLIS, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aleran Software announced today that its digital commerce platform is now certified by SAP® as built with SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), SAP’s platform for the Intelligent Enterprise.

Aleran helps mid-market B2B manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors quickly and easily orchestrate omni-channel B2B sales and commerce. It does this with an AI-fueled holistic commerce platform that simplifies complex product configuration and pricing by delivering customer portals, B2B eCommerce, end-to-end sales order management, and AI-powered catalog embedded buying – all with minimal IT support.

“Discrete manufacturers often believe their products, pricing, or go-to-market models are too complex for online selling. In fact, it’s surprisingly easy to do,” said Aleran CEO Alex Sayyah. “We’ve focused on making it easy to implement our cloud-based platform with minimal IT, and easy for customers to find, price and buy what they need so your sales and channel partners can focus on creating sustainable, value-driven customer relationships.”

Aleran’s cloud-based platform is available on the SAP Store and is purpose-built to support make-to-stock, make-to-order and engineer-to-order companies that have complex product, pricing or sales processes. Key capabilities include:

Automated native configuration, order, quote management, and pricing functionality designed to accelerate the sales process.

Customer portals for self-service ordering and re-ordering and viewing and managing quotes and invoices, lowering the cost of sales.

Simplified and improved customer experience with AI Sales Agent and catalog-embedded buying.

One global industrial and mechatronic manufacturing company with over $1 billion in sales was able to increase its average customer spend by 20% and decrease sales operations costs by over 50% by adding Aleran’s digital commerce platform to complement its traditional sales processes.

SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that Aleran’s digital commerce platform is built with SAP BTP, extending the capabilities of SAP S/4HANA® to orchestrate omni-channel sales through tailored B2B e-commerce features. SAP BTP helps companies connect and integrate their business processes and data with SAP and third-party applications to make well-informed decisions and meet their evolving needs.

About Aleran

Aleran Software provides the first holistic, all-in-one commerce platform purpose-built for discrete manufacturing, industrial distributors and wholesalers. Aleran’s connected commerce platform helps manufacturers simplify, unify, and accelerate sales online, offline and everywhere they sell. Based in Minneapolis, Aleran empowers manufacturers with the ability to sell easily, efficiently, and economically by seamlessly integrating with core business technology, including ERP, CRM, and WMS systems, while also streamlining and digitizing the entire sales process. Aleran’s full suite of features enables manufacturers to easily create e-commerce buying experiences for individual customers at scale, launch personalized pricing and promotion, leverage AI-enabled suggested selling, automate configurable pricing and quoting and much more. Learn more about Aleran at www.aleran.com.

