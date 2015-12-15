Atua AI Enhances Financial Automation Through Deeper XRP Cryptocurrency Infrastructure Scaling

Expanded Integration Unlocks Faster Transactions, Scalable Operations, and Intelligent Finance Across Web3

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – May 23, 2025) – Atua AI (TUA), the decentralized AI-powered productivity platform, has scaled its XRP cryptocurrency infrastructure to deliver more advanced and efficient financial automation for users across Web3 ecosystems. This upgrade enhances transactional speed, cost-effectiveness, and AI-driven functionality for enterprises seeking intelligent, blockchain-based financial operations.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://itbusinessnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/253176_6c27442454e47977_001-1.jpg

Accelerating intelligent finance with scalable blockchain infrastructure

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/253176_6c27442454e47977_001full.jpg

By deepening support for the XRP Ledger, Atua AI enables its AI modules-such as Chat, Writer, and Classifier-to more effectively automate critical financial tasks like on-chain settlements, treasury management, and liquidity tracking. The improved infrastructure increases throughput and reduces latency, making the platform ideal for high-frequency DeFi operations and institutional-grade performance.

With XRP’s high-speed transaction processing and Atua AI’s intelligent automation stack, users can now optimize end-to-end financial workflows-such as payment routing, reporting, and smart contract interactions-with seamless cross-chain execution. These advancements ensure greater operational efficiency for businesses managing complex assets and digital transactions in decentralized environments.

Atua AI’s continued investment in XRP-based scaling reinforces its mission to build intelligent, reliable, and multichain-capable infrastructure for Web3 finance. As automation becomes increasingly critical to blockchain innovation, the platform remains committed to empowering users with fast, secure, and scalable AI-driven financial systems.

About Atua AI

Atua AI offers AI-powered productivity and creativity tools in the Web3 space. Its features include Chat, Writer, Imagine, Voiceover, and Classifier-all designed to empower users with intelligent, decentralized solutions for content creation, coding, analysis, and more.

Media Contact
Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+1 707-622-6168
media@kajlabs.com

Social Media
Twitter
Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253176

