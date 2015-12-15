Belgravia Hartford Secures USD $5 Million Credit Facility from Round13 Digital Asset Fund LP to Expand Bitcoin (BTC)

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 28, 2025) – BELGRAVIA HARTFORD CAPITAL INC. (CSE: BLGV) (OTC Pink: BLGVF) (FSE: ECA) (“Company” or “Belgravia“) is pleased to announce it has entered into an arm’s length credit facility effective May 28, 2025 (the “Facility“) with Round13 Digital Asset Fund L.P. (“Round 13 DAF“), pursuant to which Round 13 DAF has agreed to advance up to USD$5 Million to the Company in one or more tranches with the interest calculated at the Bank of Canada prime rate upon each closing. This Facility establishes a strategic partnership between Belgravia and Round 13 DAF, being one of Canada’s largest digital asset funds. The capital from the Facility will be used exclusively to purchase Bitcoin (BTC), managed by Belgravia with the consultation of Round 13 DAF.

A first tranche advance of the Facility, equal to USD$500,000, is scheduled to be advanced June 2, 2025 with funds deployed by the Company, in consultation with Round 13 DAF, pursuant to the use of proceeds noted above and as agreed to in the Facility. “We are pleased to support Belgravia through this flexible, tranche-based facility,” said Khaled Verjee, Managing Partner of Round13 DAF. “Our team sees strong potential in Belgravia’s strategic direction and assets, and we look forward to seeing management execute on their growth plans with the support of this capital.”

Mehdi Azodi, CEO of Belgravia, also added: “This financing enables Belgravia immediate and direct access to capital in order to execute our long term Bitcoin acquisition mandate. After months of due diligence in the crypto sector we believe Bitcoin offers a compelling opportunity to strengthen our balance sheet and support our long-term store-of-value strategy.”

In connection with the Facility, and as consideration for facilitating the financing, the Company has agreed to pay qualified placement agents arm’s length to the Company a finder’s fee equal to six percent (6%) of the principal amount of each tranche advanced under the Facility (the “Finder’s Fee“). The Finder’s Fee will be settled through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the “Finder’s Shares“) at C$0.06 a common share, being 500,000 common shares, for the first tranche with every subsequent tranche resulting in Finder’s Shares issued at a price calculated on the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company’s common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE“) for the five (5) trading days immediately prior to the applicable tranche advance.

The issuance of the Finder’s Shares is subject to acceptance by the CSE and compliance with all applicable securities laws, including any required hold periods.

*******************************

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act“), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the “United States” or to “U.S. persons” (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Belgravia Hartford

Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. is an investment issuer, listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, focused on the tech and finance sectors of the worldwide economy. The Company’s focus, as set out in its 2018 Investment Policy, specifies cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence, media and digital streaming opportunities. Belgravia invests in a portfolio of private and public companies located in jurisdictions governed by the rule of law. It takes a multi-sector investment approach with emphasis in the resources and commodities sector. Belgravia and its investments are considered high risk holdings and it may expose shareholders to significant volatility and losses.

For more information, please visit www.belgraviahartford.com and https://nodevest.io/.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that use forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “potential” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the structure of the Investment, anticipated risk mitigation strategies, Dr. Cook’s planned appearance on TraderTV, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, changes in market trends, the completion, results and timing of research undertaken by the Company, risks associated with resource assets, the impact of general economic conditions, commodity prices, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory, environmental, and governmental approvals, and the uncertainty of obtaining additional financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/253660