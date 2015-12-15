BUCCANEERS PARTNER WITH RUMBLE CLOUD

LONGBOAT KEY, FL, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced a partnership with Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM), the video sharing platform and cloud services provider. The Buccaneers will use the Florida-headquartered company to provide the infrastructure for the storage of all the team’s video content in support of business and marketing strategy.

“The continuing advance of technology has increased the quality and amount of content our organization produces, which results in a growing need for storage,” said Charles Harris, Buccaneers Vice President of Information Technology. “Rumble Cloud provides the highest-quality services, enables our content to be readily available anywhere, while also making expansion efficient and timely. Having this platform and interface allows for flexible content management, which will be a tremendous asset to us as we see even greater development.”

In addition to cloud services, the agreement includes Rumble advertisements that will be featured on the team website, broadcasts, and in the Buccaneers’ home facility, Raymond James Stadium.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a proud franchise, with a great history, in a great sport,” said Chris Pavlovski, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rumble. “Working so closely with such a high-profile and respected organization just further cements Rumble Cloud as a first option, cost-effective, high-performing cloud service provider.”

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider, founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Chris Pavlovski, which is creating an independent infrastructure intended to make it impervious to cancellation or censorship by Big Tech. Rumble’s mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com.

About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their 50th Season as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conference’s South Division. The franchise will celebrate iconic moments of the past and present throughout 2025. They were purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and are currently owned by the Glazer Family. Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have totaled 10 division championships, two conference championships and two Super Bowl Championships, including Super Bowl LV that was played on their home field at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Vision Foundation. For more information, visit www.buccaneers.com.