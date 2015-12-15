Calyx Celebrates 35 Years of Innovation with PATH: The Industry’s Most Advanced All-in-One Mortgage Platform

Forged from Calyx’s legacy as the original LOS pioneer, PATH delivers unmatched speed, limitless scalability, and precision-driven efficiency—transforming how lenders compete in tomorrow’s mortgage landscape

DALLAS, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With over 30 years of innovation, Calyx has been at the forefront of mortgage technology, transforming how loans are originated, processed, and closed. Today, the company cements its legacy with PATH—the TRUE cloud-native loan origination system (LOS), enabling lenders to thrive in an era where speed and scalability are non-negotiable. PATH isn’t just software—it’s a revolution in mortgage lending. Built from the ground up in the cloud and battle-tested by hundreds of lenders. PATH is Calyx’s crowning achievement—a comprehensive end-to-end platform that eliminates bottlenecks, enhances agility, and provides the tools necessary to outpace competitors in today’s fast-changing market.

“Path is the culmination of three decades of Calyx’s DNA: innovation without compromise,” said Joy Ziminskas, Director of Sales & Business Development at Calyx Software. “While others cling to outdated systems, we’ve spent the last ten years perfecting a cloud-native LOS built for the modern lending landscape. If you’re not on PATH, you’re already falling behind.”

Why PATH Transforms Mortgage Lending

True Cloud-Native Architecture: Maximize uptime with silent updates, device-independent access, and elastic scalability that adapts to your business needs.

Seamless Compliance & Reporting: Effortlessly generate HMDA, ULDD, and MCR reports, ensuring audit readiness and streamlined regulatory compliance.

Proactive Risk Management: Stay ahead with real-time alerts and customizable surveillance tools to mitigate potential risks.

Native Point-of-Sale (POS): Accelerate closings by 30% with a mobile-first, lender-branded portal for real-time pre-approvals—at no extra cost.

PATH Pricer (PPE): A cost-effective, lender-specific pricing engine that tracks historical data and integrates seamlessly with your investor network (optional).

Hedging & Loan Trading Excellence: Seamless integration with Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®)—our exclusive partner and the industry's leading hedge advisor/loan exchange—empowers lenders to mitigate risk and optimize profitability with precision.

Market-Leading Features

Advanced Underwriting System (AUS): Achieve rapid loan eligibility decisions with direct integration into GSE underwriting systems. PATH AUS for portfolio loans, non-QM programs, and other custom lending solutions.

Analytics Dashboard: Enjoy real-time metrics, trend analysis, and interactive reports—offering similar capabilities to leading analytics solutions but at a fraction of the cost.

Calyx Industry Connect: Submit loans instantly through an expanding network, projected to include over 100 lenders and investors by 2026.

Why It Matters

Maximize ROI: Pay only for the tools you need—core features included, with optional upgrades tailored to your growth.

Effortless Scalability: Grow from 4 to 400 users—or more—without limitations or complex upgrades.

Streamlined Automation: Reduce manual errors, speed up processes, and simplify audits with seamless data flow.

Designed for Growth, Built for Flexibility

With its modular architecture, PATH gives lenders control over their technology journey. Enjoy transparent pricing, no long-term contracts, and full data ownership—so your operations stay agile and independent as your business expands.

Availability & Next Steps

Calyx PATH is now available nationwide. With quick implementation timelines and flexible subscription plans, lenders can start transforming their mortgage processes immediately. Learn more, request a demo, or contact us today at www.pathsoftware.com to start transforming your mortgage process.

Stay ahead in mortgage lending—choose PATH and lead the future of your business.

