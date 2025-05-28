CBTS Ranks in Top 50 on CRN’s Solution Provider 500 List for 2025

Cincinnati, Ohio–(Newsfile Corp. – May 28, 2025) – CBTS is proud to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has anchored CBTS in the top 50 on its exclusive Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. With a combined revenue of $548.9 billion, the companies on the list are key influencers propelling growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel.

This year, CBTS ranked #44 on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list for its performance in IT services and innovations in cloud, analytics, AI, and cybersecurity. This follows recognition by CRN for the Women of the Channel Awards and the MSP 500 Elite 150.

The company’s ability to drive transformation, solving complex IT challenges, has distinguished it among its peers. CBTS’ dedication to business agility and sustained growth—even amid rapidly changing industry needs and technological advancements, including the evolution of AI—has demonstrated its strong leadership and focus on driving measurable outcomes and value for its clients. As a key influencer in propelling growth in the IT industry, CBTS continues to shape the global technology channel with its pioneering solutions.

“We are so proud to once again be included on the CRN Solution Provider 500 list for 2025. This prestigious recognition is a reflection of our commitment to delivering exceptional results by listening to our clients’ unique needs and helping them attain their strategic business objectives,” said Kristin Russell, Chief Executive Officer, CBTS. “This recognition is a testament to how our team embodies our company’s core values of relentless excellence and innovation and always putting our customers first. We are honored to be recognized among North America’s largest and most successful IT services companies.”

“The Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the technology integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers, and IT consulting firms who bring in the most revenue by leading the way in business and service innovation,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “Recognition is reserved for companies demonstrating an unwavering commitment to business agility and sustained growth through rapidly changing industry needs and technology advancements. Congratulations go to each company for earning a well-deserved spot on the Solution Provider 500.”

The full Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, with a sampling of the list featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About CBTS

CBTS (#44 CRN Solution Provider 500) serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions—including Generative AI, Application Modernization, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace, and Infrastructure solutions. From developing and deploying modern applications and the secure, scalable platforms on which they run, to managing, monitoring, and optimizing their operations, CBTS delivers comprehensive technology solutions for its clients’ transformative business initiatives. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

