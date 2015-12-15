Check Point Software Technologies Receives Common Criteria EAL4+ Certification for Quantum Firewall Software R82

Certification expands global assurance for Check Point’s security platform, supporting trusted deployment in high-assurance environments across more than 30 nations

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced that its Quantum Firewall Software R82, the latest version of Check Point’s core network security software delivering advanced threat prevention and scalable policy management — has received Common Criteria EAL4+ certification, further reinforcing its position as a trusted security foundation for critical infrastructure, government, and defense organizations worldwide.

“This certification reflects our continued investment in providing trusted and verifiable security to customers operating in highly regulated sectors,” said Eyal Manor, VP of Product Management at Check Point Software Technologies. “It confirms that Check Point Quantum R82 security platform meets stringent global standards and provides verifiable protection for the world’s most demanding environments.”

Certified by the German Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), the Target of Evaluation (TOE) for Check Point’s R82 security platform — covering Security Gateway, Security Management, and M Maestro Orchestrator Hyperscale Network configurations — complies with the internationally recognized Common Criteria for IT Security Evaluation (ISO/IEC 15408) at Evaluation Assurance Level 4+, with augmentation components ALC_FLR.1 and AVA_VAN.4. The evaluation was independently conducted by TÜV Informationstechnik GmbH, a BSI-accredited testing facility.

Common Criteria is the most widely adopted framework for security certification of IT products, and EAL4+ is the highest level widely recognized for commercial technologies. The certification is accepted under the Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement (CCRA) and the European SOGIS Mutual Recognition Agreement (SOGIS-MRA), supporting deployment in over 30 participating nations.

Check Point's Common Criteria Certifications: https://www.checkpoint.com/about-us/product-certifications/common-criteria/

BSI R82 Common Criteria EAL4+ Certification Document: sk181211 – R82 Common Criteria EAL4+ AVA_VAN.4 BSI Certification

BSI's official registry of certified products: https://www.bsi.bund.de/EN/Themen/Unternehmen-und-Organisationen/Standards-und-Zertifizierung/Zertifizierung-und-Anerkennung/Zertifizierung-von-Produkten/Zertifizierung-nach-CC/Zertifizierte-Produkte-nach-CC/zertifizierte-produkte-nach-cc_dvl.html

