Colle AI Expands Bitcoin-Powered Capabilities to Unlock Scalable NFT Asset Distribution

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – May 23, 2025) – Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-powered NFT platform, has expanded its Bitcoin integration to support scalable asset distribution and unlock greater utility across decentralized networks. This upgrade empowers creators to launch NFTs using Bitcoin-backed infrastructure while benefiting from Colle AI’s intelligent automation and multichain compatibility.

The platform now supports more refined Bitcoin asset handling, including optimized UTXO management, smart asset wrapping, and real-time routing across Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and BNB Chain. These features enable creators to design and distribute NFTs more efficiently with reduced latency and enhanced cross-chain fluidity.

With Colle AI’s AI engine driving automated contract execution, metadata generation, and chain-specific optimization, users can manage Bitcoin-based assets with precision and confidence. This latest enhancement expands the range of tools available for creators seeking to tap into Bitcoin’s ecosystem without sacrificing speed or interoperability.

By scaling Bitcoin-powered capabilities, Colle AI continues its mission to deliver a creator-first platform where intelligent, secure, and scalable NFT deployment is accessible across the Web3 landscape.

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

