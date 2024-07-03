Edge Total Intelligence Recognized in the Gartner(R) Hype Cycle for Power and Utility Industry IT, 2024

$32B Global IT Services Analyst, Gartner (IT), Provides Guidance on Digital Twins Use Cases

Arlington, Virginia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 8, 2025) – Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) (“edgeTI”, “Company”), a leading provider of real-time digital twin software, announces the Company was Recognized by Gartner® (NYSE: IT) in its Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Power and Utility IT, 2024 as a Sample Vendor in the Digital Twins category.

The report states, “To ensure the continued provision of affordable and sustainable services, power and utilities companies must transform with digital technology. This Hype Cycle offers insights into power and utility technologies, enabling CIOs to align technology investments with business goals for optimal results.”

“We are honored to be recognized as a Sample Vendor in the Digital Twins category,” said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. “Digital Twins create composite views of industrial assets and their underlying components. Our work with Department of Defense’s Operational Energy Capability Improvement Fund’s (OECIF) last year showcased what is possible when digital twins embrace existing technology assets and information and blend them with digital innovations – thus avoiding costly rip and replace approaches to transformation.”

According to Gartner, “Enterprises are using digital twins to accelerate business processes by embedding business process logic into design patterns and templates in software. They are also using digital twins to contribute to building blocks for machine learning and GenAI foundation models. The importance of digital twins is reflected in the improvements they facilitate, such as cost optimization, improved visibility, improved patient outcomes, or new revenue models.”

Delivering digital twins innovation is the Company’s edgeCore™ software, which delivers a performative data mesh capability that reaches authoritative information and unites it with control systems from engineering, opertional and information technology domains with new innovations like generative AI and machine learning algorithms to improve and accelerate decision-making.

“The opportunity for Digital Twins transcends tradition technology boundaries and makes it possible for the power and utility industry to embrace broader constructs that utilize all forms of energy and underlying IT infrastructure,” said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. “As the pioneer in real-time operations, we confidently believe we deliver a unique advantage to accelerate and derisk transformation in these industries.”

edgeTI offers demonstrations and free evaluations of Digital Twins via the Company’s website to prospective enterprises.

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 250,000 stock options to its director, officer and consultant to purchase 250,000 subordinate voting shares exercisable at a price of CAD$0.39 per share for a period of five years, in accordance with the Company’s Omnibus Share Incentive Plan. The options will vest in equal tranches on the date of grant, first and second anniversaries, respectively.

Gartner Attribution and Objectivity Disclaimer

Gartner, Hype Cycle for Power and Utility Industry IT, 2024, Nicole Foust , 3 July 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (NYSE: IT)

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore™ that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform’s low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations — helping them achieve the impossible.

