Enablence Technologies Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Ottawa, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – May 30, 2025) – Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) (“Enablence” or the “Company”), a leading provider of optical chips and sub systems that perform communications, sensing and computing datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications has filed its audited financial statements for the third quarter ending March 31, 2025 and related management’s discussion and analysis and certifications (collectively, the “Financial Statements”). Electronic copies of the Financial Statements are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Enablence’s issuer profile.

Commenting on the Company’s third quarter, fiscal year 2025 performance, CEO, Todd Haugen stated, “The macro-economic outlook has been disrupted by recent, short-term geo-political events that impacted supply chain operations of Enablence and the industry at large. Despite the challenges posed by these extraordinary events, I am pleased to report that we have been able to minimize the global impact of these events on our operational plan for the time-being and can report another strong quarter. Consequently, we remain committed to the lower end of the previously stated guidance in respect of our revenue target for Fiscal Year 2025.”

“Our order book is strong, and we continue to grow revenue in our core datacom business which is strengthening in line with expectations,” said Haugen. “In addition, we are gaining new market share and customers in artificial intelligence and advanced vision businesses, especially in the LiDAR space as evidenced by the recent Light IC announcement unveiling the first FMCW chip for LiDAR applications. In terms of our strategic growth plan, I can report that demand continues to be strong across all three businesses – optical communications, optical sensing, and optical compute.”

Financial Highlights

Enablence is pleased to provide the following highlights for the third quarter 2025FY (all dollar figures are expressed in thousands of United States dollars):

Revenue Growth : Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $1,248 as compared to $412 for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $836 or 203%. For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, revenue was $2,869, up 294% from $977 in the same period last year​.

: Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $1,248 as compared to $412 for the same period in the prior year, an increase of $836 or 203%. For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, revenue was $2,869, up 294% from $977 in the same period last year​. Gross Margin Improvement : The company’s gross margin declined by $172, with a reported gross margin of $(782) for the quarter, compared to $(610) in the previous year. While there was a nominal decline, the gross margin percentage improved significantly as capacity increased.

: The company’s gross margin declined by $172, with a reported gross margin of $(782) for the quarter, compared to $(610) in the previous year. While there was a nominal decline, the gross margin percentage improved significantly as capacity increased. Net Loss Increase : Enablence reported a net loss of $3,023, compared to a $2,069 net loss in the same quarter last year, an increase of 46%. The slightly higher loss was driven by investments in Sales & Marketing, R&D​ and investments in capacity.

: Enablence reported a net loss of $3,023, compared to a $2,069 net loss in the same quarter last year, an increase of 46%. The slightly higher loss was driven by investments in Sales & Marketing, R&D​ and investments in capacity. Improved Comprehensive Loss Position : The company’s comprehensive loss increased to $4,384 for the quarter, compared to $2,954 in the same period last year.

: The company’s comprehensive loss increased to $4,384 for the quarter, compared to $2,954 in the same period last year. Stronger Cash Position : Enablence ended the quarter with $3,422 in cash and cash equivalents, a significant increase from $614 as of March 31, 2024, supporting its ongoing operations and future growth initiatives.

: Enablence ended the quarter with $3,422 in cash and cash equivalents, a significant increase from $614 as of March 31, 2024, supporting its ongoing operations and future growth initiatives. Continuing Investment: Investors injected another $4,528 in new funding over the period as the Company continues to invest in manufacturing capacity and R&D as its products continue to gain significant traction.

Outlook

Based on the Company’s current business outlook, management expects the overall performance for Fiscal Year 2025 to be as follows:

Guidance in respect of our revenue target for FY25 remains $6M +/- $0.5M

Based on current updated projections, we expect to become gross margin positive in calendar year 2025.

The “Financial Highlights” above are qualified in their entirety by the Financial Statements, which are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Enablence’s issuer profile. For additional information on the Company, please refer to the investor presentation of the Company, which is available on Enablence’s website (www.enablence.com/investors) in the “Corporate – Investors” tab.

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA) that designs, markets and sells optical chips and sub systems, primarily in the form of planar lightwave circuits (PLC), on silicon-based chips for datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Enablence products serve a global customer base, primarily focused today on data center and other rapidly growing end markets. Enablence also works with customers that have emerging market uses for its technology, including medical devices, automotive LiDAR, and virtual and augmented reality headsets. In select strategic circumstances, the Company also uses its proprietary, non-captive fabrication plant in Fremont, California to manufacture chips designed by third party customers. For more information, visit: www.enablence.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company based on current expectations and assumptions of management, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with our business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations that involve several risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We caution our readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a few factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company’s operations are set forth in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Enablence’s issuer profile.

Enablence does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254075