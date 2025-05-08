Ensign InfoSecurity Recognised in MITRE’s 2024 Impact Report for Contribution to Global Cyber Defence Research

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Ensign InfoSecurity (“Ensign”), one of Asia’s largest comprehensive cybersecurity services providers, is proud to be featured as a Research Sponsor in the 2024 MITRE Center for Threat-Informed Defense (CTID) Impact Report, commemorating the centre’s fifth anniversary.

The report, available at https://ctid.mitre.org/resources/2024-impact-report/, highlights the collective contributions of organisations worldwide that have supported MITRE CTID’s mission to advance open, threat-informed defence against sophisticated cyber threats.

Ensign InfoSecurity is honoured to be recognised as the first Singapore-based company to have contributed to this global initiative as a Research Sponsor during the centre’s earlier research programmes. This involvement reflects Ensign’s commitment to advancing cybersecurity innovation and strengthening the defence of Operational Technology (OT) environments and critical infrastructure.

“Ensign believes that collaborative research, collective effort and open knowledge sharing are essential to tackling today’s complex cyber threat landscape. Partnering and supporting MITRE CTID’s mission of enabling threat-informed defence was a natural match because we use ATT&CK to guide detection across the OT analytics that we develop to identify sophisticated attack patterns,” said Mr Tan Ah Tuan, Head of Ensign Labs at Ensign InfoSecurity.

Strengthening Global Cybersecurity Through Collaborative R&D

Ensign’s participation in MITRE CTID’s research network aligns with the company’s strategic focus on developing robust, intelligence-led cybersecurity strategies that are globally accessible and locally relevant. Through this collaboration, Ensign has helped advance research that empowers critical sectors with effective, real-world defensive measures against emerging threats.

This recognition also underscores Ensign’s position as a trusted partner to enterprises and government agencies in the protection of OT systems and critical infrastructure across Asia-Pacific.

