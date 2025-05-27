Ensign InfoSecurity Wins “Cybersecurity Product of the Year” at Tech Fest Hong Kong Awards

AI-powered real-time deepfake detection solution, Aletheia, recognised for effectiveness, innovation, and operational scalability

HONG KONG, May 27, 2025 – (ACN Newswire) – Ensign InfoSecurity (“Ensign”), one of Asia’s largest cybersecurity service providers, has won the “Product Excellence – Cybersecurity Product of the Year” award at the Tech Fest Hong Kong Awards 2025 for its proprietary solution, *Aletheia, an AI-powered real-time deepfake detection tool that enhances digital trust and protects organisations against multimedia-based deception.

Developed by Ensign Labs, Aletheia uses multi-modal artificial intelligence to identify manipulated video and audio content. Available across endpoint software or a chrome browser plug-in, the solution delivers real-time detection to support secure virtual meetings, digital identity verification, and high-assurance communication environments.

Built for operational environments, Aletheia performs all detection on-device, ensuring privacy-first analysis without cloud dependency. It integrates seamlessly with Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems to provide real-time alerts, enabling security teams to respond swiftly with forensic-ready evidence for investigation and resolution.

“This award reinforces the purpose behind our work,” said Nicky Au, General Manager, Greater China Region, Ensign InfoSecurity (East Asia) Limited. “As threats grow more sophisticated, the ability to safeguard digital interactions, authentically and at speed, has become critical to business resilience and public trust.

Cybersecurity is not achieved in isolation. It requires coordination, transparency, and shared intelligence. At Ensign, we are committed to working alongside our peers, partners, and clients to stay ahead of what’s next.”

Aletheia is built to meet the evolving needs of sectors most vulnerable to digital deception. Examples of its use are varied. In financial services, it adds a line of defence during voice authentication and transaction validation. For media organisations, it supports source verification and editorial integrity. Government agencies can rely on it to validate emergency communications, while Human Resource departments use it to screen for audio-visual fraud in remote interviews and recruitment processes.

This award underscores Ensign’s commitment to developing applied, scalable technologies through its in-house R&D. Aletheia is part of a broader portfolio of AI-powered capabilities that include cyber analytics, digital risk monitoring, and automated threat detection, designed to equip enterprises and public institutions with future-ready defence strategies.

*Aletheia, in Greek mythology, refers to the Goddess of truth, symbolising the pursuit of truth and transparency.

About Ensign InfoSecurity

Ensign InfoSecurity is the largest cybersecurity service provider in Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, Ensign offers bespoke solutions and services to address their clients’ cybersecurity needs. Their core competencies are in the provision of cybersecurity advisory and assurance services, architecture design and systems integration services, and managed security services for advanced threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. Underpinning these competencies is in-house research and development in cybersecurity. Ensign has two decades of proven track record as a trusted and relevant service provider, serving clients from the public and private sectors in the Asia Pacific region.

For more information, visit www.ensigninfosecurity.com, or email media@ensigninfosecurity.com

