Fluent, Inc. and Rebuy Partner to Unlock Post-Purchase Advertising for Shopify Merchants

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading provider of commerce media solutions, and Rebuy Engine, a leading ecommerce personalization platform for Shopify brands, have announced a strategic partnership to launch Rebuy Ads powered by Fluent, a new product offering designed to help merchants further engage their customers while unlocking additional revenue at no cost.

Unparalleled Scale and Insights

Rebuy Engine is uniquely positioned to drive impact at scale, generating over $1 billion in new revenue for its 12,000+ active merchants each year. The partnership leverages Fluent’s AI-powered advertiser marketplace and extensive expertise in demand generation, and pairs that with Rebuy Engine’s deep integration with the Shopify ecosystem and growing partner network.

Rebuy Ads powered by Fluent is revenue-positive for merchants—no investment in new tools or services required. It’s a unique offering that pays merchants for adoption rather than charging them, ensuring a high-value, risk-free opportunity while also providing Fluent access to new audiences via Rebuy Engine’s extensive merchant network. This innovative approach is expected to drive rapid adoption and engagement within the Rebuy Engine merchant community and Shopify platform.

“We’re excited to launch a solution that gives our merchants new revenue opportunities,” said Rebuy Co-Founder, James Van Erck. “With this new offering, merchants can monetize the thank-you page and get paid through Rebuy Ads powered by Fluent. Fluent’s competitive positioning in commerce media and commitment to partner success make them an ideal partner for this new endeavor. We believe this partnership strengthens our focus on helping brands deliver personalized experiences, convert more traffic, and grow faster.”

Tim Lukens, President of Commerce Media at Fluent, stated, “Our proficiency in performance marketing drives measurable growth for our partners. We are thrilled to collaborate with Rebuy to bring an integrated and unique solution to the Shopify ecosystem—leveraging our expertise in customer acquisition and engagement to create a seamless, high-value opportunity for merchants. Rebuy’s expansive partner network and merchant-first approach align seamlessly with Fluent’s mission to deliver high-impact commerce media solutions at scale.”

Looking Ahead

The Fluent and Rebuy partnership marks a significant step in expanding monetization opportunities for merchants while reinforcing the companies’ mutual commitment to design-led innovation and growth. With the combined expertise of both companies, Rebuy Ads powered by Fluent is set to redefine how Shopify merchants engage with performance-driven advertising. For more information on Rebuy Ads powered by Fluent and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.rebuyengine.com/product/ads.

About Rebuy

Rebuy empowers Shopify stores of all sizes to deliver personalized shopping experiences designed to increase conversions, boost order values, and retain more customers using intelligent upsells, cross-sells, and post-purchase follow-ups. More than 12,000 of the fastest-growing brands on Shopify use Rebuy, including Olipop, Aviator Nation, Momofuku, Tecovas, and DIME Beauty.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging exclusive ad inventory, robust first-party data, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights, visit https://www.fluentco.com.

